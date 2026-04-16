FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







After nearly a month-long stretch away from the friendly confines of TQL Stadium, FC Cincinnati return home Saturday night to host midwestern rivals Chicago Fire FC in an Eastern Conference clash in the Queen City.

The Orange and Blue are playing on home soil for the first time since their comeback over CF Montréal, where they scored twice in the final 10 minutes to earn a victory, and are looking to improve on their home record once again. In all competitions this season, FCC is 4-1-0 at TQL Stadium, a bright spot amid early-season struggles that have cast a shadow on the start of 2026.

That said, while success at home has been nice, FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan is looking for more consistency in the team's performance... no matter where they're playing.

"It's been inconsistent. The Montreal game we get a result, but our play was inconsistent, in my opinion. I think Atlanta, the opener, was probably our strongest home performance, but we just need to be more consistent with our play, home and away," Noonan said Thursday at his prematch press conference. "It's easy to look at results and think things are going well at home, things are going poorly on the road. We just need to be better all around in our play, wherever we're playing."

FC Cincinnati is currently going through a stretch in which its depth is being tested by injuries and suspensions. They have received a red card in each of the last four matches, and, with injuries to key players on top of that, the core of the group has been challenged to step up. On the bright side, Miles Robinson, who had been out due to injury, is available as of Thursday, per Pat Noonan. On the downside, Matt Miazga will be unavailable due to injury, and Kévin Denkey will be serving a suspension for a red card he earned last week.

As things move forward, FCC is looking to find stability in form, and that starts with availability. But while this moment is underway, Noonan is looking for those who may get new opportunities to be ready and prove themselves when the moment arrives.

"Week to week, the idea is to be more consistent in availability and whether it's been injuries or suspensions, it seems like there's two or three pieces different each week and that's not a recipe for success," Noonan said Thursday. "But it certainly calls upon the depth to step up. I think we saw that at the end of the Toronto game. I wouldn't say it's ideal, but, it's our reality and the one thing we can control more consistently is discipline and playing with 11 men."

"We will be tested with our depth in this particular game and I'm always optimistic and excited to see how guys recognize the opportunity, how they train. Can they feel out, 'Hey, this might be my role, my moment going into this game' and see who's ready to step up."

FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC get things going on Saturday night with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at TQL Stadium, and is the MLS Walmart Saturday Night Showdown on Apple TV. The game is also Pride Night at TQL Stadium, where the club and community will celebrate, support and honor the LGBTQIA+ community. For more information on events, activations and match celebrations for Pride Night, like the prematch party at Washington Park, click here.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire FC - Saturday, April 18, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET - TQL Stadium

Watch/Stream (English/Spanish): Apple TV

English Local Radio: ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android

History vs Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati earned their first ever season sweep over the Chicago Fire last season, winning 3-2 at Soldier Field last spring before returning to TQL Stadium over the summer and closing out the series with a 2-1 victory. Evander and Kévin Denkey provided all of the scoring in both of those games last season, with Evander scoring three times and Denkey scoring twice.

Historically, the road team has had more success in the all-time head-to-head between FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire FC. FCC are 5-1-1 in matches played in Chicago, while CFFC are 3-2-2 in MLS matches at Cincinnati. Prior to last season, neither side had ever swept the season series between the two sides.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

(Courtesy of *FC Cincinnati Communications*)

Chi Town Connection - Forward Tom Barlow will face his former side for the first time since signing with the Orange and Blue on January 12, 2026. Barlow made 50 MLS Regular Season appearances for the Fire between 2024-2025.

This season, Barlow has scored four goals across all competitions for FC Cincinnati, including a goal in a 3-0 win against Tigres UANL at TQL Stadium in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

Evander vs Fire - Since joining the Orange and Blue prior to the start of the 2025 season, midfielder Evander has had an eye for goal against the Fire. In just two appearances with Cincinnati against Chicago, Evander has four goal contributions - 3 goals, 1 assist - which is the second most all-time for an FC Cincinnati player against the Fire.

Evander trails Luciano Acosta (4 goals, 2 assists) by two goal contributions in five less matches played against Chicago.

Closing in on a Century - Midfielder Pavel Bucha and defender Matt Miazga continue to approach the 100 all-time appearance mark with FC Cincinnati. Both players sit on 96 appearances for the Orange and Blue heading into Saturday's match against the Fire.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC (4-2-1, 13 Points, 2nd Eastern Conference, D-L-W-W-W)

Chicago Fire FC have been off to a hot start in 2026, pushing its way to the top of the Eastern Conference table by sitting in second place, sitting just three points behind leaders Nashville with wins in its last three matches.

The Fire, led by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, have earned their way to success in 2026 on the back of a strong defense. The Windy City club have four clean sheets in seven matches and have conceded only five goals in their league matches, the sixth fewest in MLS this season.

"They've had a strong start to the season.They've had a little bit more time together, another preseason, and you can see the job that Gregg's [Berhalter] doing...all those things come out the longer teams are together and with a good coach. So, they've had a very strong start. Defensively, been one of the best in the league up to this point," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said Thursday ahead of the weekend match.

"I don't just think it's the back line and strong goalkeeping. I think they defend collectively and each game you can see where and how they want to press is pretty clear. So, you have to be decisive on the ball and understand how to play under pressure and when you don't get that right, that's where I think they really punish teams. So, for me, more a collective than just honing in on the back line and solid goalkeeping, like I said. So, they've done a good job as a collective."

At the center of the defensive structure that has stood out is a combination of league experience and an MLS newcomer between Jack Elliot and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The duo have been the starting center backs in the majority of Chicago's seven matches, anchoring a 4-3-3 formation that Berhalter leads his team with.

Elliot, 30, is in his second season with Chicago and his tenth in Major League Soccer, after spending eight years with Philadelphia before joining Chicago.

Mbokazi, 20, is new to MLS, joining this winter window from South African side Orlando Pirates. He has been hailed early as one of the top signings of the window and has contributed greatly to Chicago's early success in 2026.

"Comfort on the ball, pace, physicality. He's been strong for them. It's noticeable," Noonan said of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. "Of course, we put more attention to the next opponent. So, I hadn't seen as much up until this point and when you watch the games and analyze their play and why they're strong defensively, I think that's a big reason for it. I think he's been really strong for them."

Further up the field, a combination of proven league talent stands out for the Fire's attack. Last season, Chicago was one of the most offensively effective teams in MLS, scoring the second-most goals, but. That has not been the case this year, though the threat remains. Star forward Hugo Cuypers has been out injured since March 21, but started the year strong with four goals in four matches. Dynamic Ivory Coast winger Jonathan Bamba starts on the left and has scored twice with two assists as well.

Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has similarly been a consistent contributor, starting all seven matches this season. He is joined by veteran midfielder Robin Lod in that space, appearing in all seven matches and starting five of them. The Finnish midfielder is in his first season with Chicago, having come over after spending the last 7 seasons with Minnesota United FC.

In net for Chicago Fire is an MLS veteran at this point, despite being just 22 years old. American and Academy graduate goalkeeper Chris Brady, who is in his fourth season as the starting keeper for the club. Brady, who has been called into US Men's National Team camps on various occasions, would be making his 100th MLS appearance on Saturday when they visit Cincinnati.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.