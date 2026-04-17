Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, April 29, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff in Colorado is set for 7:00 p.m. with coverage for the match available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Altitude Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.

The Rapids advanced to the Round of 16 following their 1-0 win over USL League One side Union Omaha. A strong defensive performance paired with a Dante Sealy goal was enough for the Rapids to secure the victory.

The Switchbacks enter the Round of 16 following their convincing victory on the road over Sporting Kansas City. The club won 3-0 with goals from Juan Tejada, Sadam Masereka, and Khori Bennett. Prior to their Round of 32 win, Colorado Springs defeated Spokane Velocity FC and Azteca FC to make it to this point in the tournament.

Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to the match, which will be automatically loaded into their KSE Account Manager. Tickets for the general public are available.







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