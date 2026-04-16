Colorado Rapids Announce Celebration Plans for 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Col. - The Colorado Rapids today unveiled a comprehensive lineup of fan activations and community initiatives surrounding the club's 30th Anniversary Match, presented by UCHealth, against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, April 18.

Returning to Empower Field at Mile High, this landmark event serves as an unforgettable weekend designed to unite Rapids fans and celebrate Colorado, including a pregame Fan Fest, the Give5 Mile High community cleanup, and alumni recognitions. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition commemorative ticket, courtesy of UCHealth.

Gameday festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a pregame Fan Fest located outside the south end of the stadium between Gates 9 and 10. Designed as a festival-style experience, the Fan Fest will feature live DJ entertainment, a main stage with dynamic programming, photo opportunities, and a family-friendly kids' zone with interactive games. Fans can enjoy local food trucks and visit bar locations offering a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase while browsing a selection of limited-edition 30th Anniversary merchandise.

The halftime show will feature a premier performance by Denver-based DJ and producer, Lane 8. Renowned for his This Never Happened label and its unique "phones-down" philosophy, Lane 8 is a cornerstone of the Colorado music scene with 15 headlining sell-outs across the state to date. Fresh off the success of his 2024 album Childish and a fifth consecutive sell-out at Red Rocks, Lane 8's appearance at Empower Field at Mile High comes as he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his label.

"This milestone is more than just a match; it's a tribute to the fans, players, and staff who have defined Colorado soccer for 30 years," said Katie Brown, Senior Director of Revenue & Experiential Marketing. "Returning to Mile High in the heart of Denver allows us to celebrate our history on a monumental stage while welcoming the next generation of Rapids supporters."

RapidMan is hosting a complimentary baby goat yoga session on Thursday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Mane Street at Empower Field at Mile High. Spark joy through laughter, movement, and a little bit of chaos as this beginner-friendly event offers 45 minutes of guided yoga accompanied by playful baby goats, followed by a 15-minute social and cuddle session.

Honoring three decades of Rapids history, players will take the pitch in the Colorful Colorado Kit adorned with a special 30th Anniversary patch, a visual tribute to the club's legacy and the supporters who have shaped it.

In a nod to the "South Bank" traditions of DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, fans seated in the South Stands will receive a commemorative "Colorful Colorado" rally towel, presented by UCHealth. Approximately 10,000 towels will be placed at each seat to create a unified visual display as the teams take the pitch.

Fans can shop the Limited Edition 30th Anniversary Collection at the Fan Fest Merch Tent and in the stadium at sections 105 and 129. Specialty merchandise will feature a 30th Anniversary Capsule Collection, including a t-shirt and quarter zips in both adult and youth sizing, celebrating 30 years of Colorado Rapids soccer. The assortment will also include a Rapids vs. Miami matchup-specific t-shirt and scarf.

The club will also honor its legacy by welcoming back 60 former players for a private Alumni Dinner held at the Breckenridge Bourbon Club. This distinguished group of alumni will be recognized on the field for a special halftime ceremony at the April 18 match.

Beyond the stadium festivities, the Rapids are partnering with the City of Denver for the Give5 Mile High Colfax Cleanup on April 18 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Supporting First Lady of Denver Courtney Johnston's initiative for monthly community service, the club is offering 20 complimentary match tickets and exclusive merchandise to volunteers who help beautify East Colfax. The club encourages fans to join this city-wide effort before heading to the stadium for the day's festivities.

Tickets for the 30th Anniversary Match are available now at ColoradoRapids.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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