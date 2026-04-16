Snapdragon Stadium to Host "Countdown to '26" International Soccer Matches Featuring Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6 and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC), in partnership with Snapdragon Stadium, Sports San Diego and Lions Sports & Media, today announced it will host two "Countdown to '26" international soccer matches at Snapdragon Stadium - Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6 and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7 - as all four teams prepare to compete on the global stage this summer.

Kickoff for Switzerland vs. Australia is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 6, followed by Colombia vs. Jordan at 4:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 7 at Snapdragon Stadium. Tickets for the matches go on sale today at 12:00 p.m. PT at SanDiegoFC.com/CountdownTo26.

"We're excited to work with SDFC to bring these matches to our soccer fans throughout the region," said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego. "Fans from these nations, alongside local fans of the beautiful game, will experience the electric atmosphere of international soccer right here in San Diego. We're thrilled to be hosting these friendlies."

Earlier this year, Switzerland announced San Diego as the city for their team basecamp starting June 2 as they prepare for the biggest international tournament in the world taking place across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada this summer. Meanwhile Australia announced their basecamp will be located in the Bay Area as they prepare to open this summer's competition on June 13 in Santa Clara.

"We are very happy to be able to test against a strong opponent in San Diego exactly one week before our opening World Cup match," said Switzerland National Team Head Coach Murat Yakin. "The game will take place in a modern MLS stadium, which will give the players an initial feel for the World Cup atmosphere. In addition to its sporting relevance, the match against the strong Australian team is also valuable in helping us adapt to the climatic conditions in the United States. We are very happy to call San Diego our home during the World Cup, hope to win the local community behind us, and would love to see Swiss fans in California come out to support us."

"We look forward to playing another match in California, which will serve as our home this summer, with our Base Camp located in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Executive Director of Football at Football Australia Heather Garriock. "As our final friendly before the World Cup, this will be a crucial fixture for the CommBank Socceroos and Head Coach Tony Popovic."

The Colombia vs. Jordan match will be Colombia's final preparation match before making their way to their official basecamp in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Colombia, ranked 13th in the FIFA world rankings, will play its first two matches during this summer's tournament in Mexico, while Jordan plays its first two in Santa Clara.

"From day one, our vision has been to establish San Diego as a true epicenter of football in the United States and on the global stage," said SDFC CEO Tomm Penn. "We believe this city has the passion, diversity, and infrastructure to be at the forefront of the game, and hosting these international matches at Snapdragon Stadium reflects that ambition - bringing world-class teams to our community as they prepare for the biggest stage in international football this summer."

For more information, please visit SanDiegoFC.com/CountdownTo26 and SnapdragonStadium.com.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.







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