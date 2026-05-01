Mark Your Calendars for San Diego FC's May Matches

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Team Backstreet Boys or Team NSYNC? Right now, it's time to say, "It's Gonna be May!" San Diego FC is set to host four of their five matches at home this month. There's plenty of football ahead at Snapdragon Stadium, so sync your calendars and be part of a full slate of 6:30 PM kickoffs.

Be at Snapdragon Stadium and experience the action in person!

May 2 vs Los Angeles FC

SDFC kicks off May by hosting Southern California rivals, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), presented by Adriana's Insurance. The Club looks to bounce back and remain undefeated against LAFC.

In 2025, the Chrome and Azul defeated LAFC both at Snapdragon Stadium and at BMO Stadium. Their first meeting was in San Diego with a 3-2 victory by SDFC back in March. LAFC was without forward Son Heung-min in that first meeting, but that didn't slow San Diego later in the season. The South Korean superstar made his home debut on August 31, 2025, against SDFC. On the road, the Club snapped LAFC's three-game unbeaten streak when winger Anders Dreyer secured the second goal of the night in the 66th minute, 2-1.

Now the Club prepares for the SoCal Showdown for the first time in the 2026 campaign.

May 9 at Seattle Sounders FC

SDFC heads to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Sounders in its only road match of the month. The Club holds a 1-0-1 record against Seattle, including a 1-0 loss on the road and a 3-0 win at Snapdragon Stadium.

The two sides meet again for the first time in the 2026 season. Stay tuned for details on our official watch party for May 9.

May 13 vs Austin FC

Nothing like a midweek matchup! SDFC hosts Austin FC in San Diego on Wednesday, May 13, presented by Harmony Academy at National University. Their first encounter was at Q2 Stadium, in favor of Austin, 2-1. Looking to defeat the VERDE & Black in 2025, SDFC found the back of the net twice past Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver, ending the match 2-0.

With the series tied, both sides look to take the edge in the series. Upgrade your weeknight plans and bring your post work happy hour to Snapdragon Stadium!

May 16 vs FC Cincinnati

Three days later, SDFC returns for Anders Dreyer "El Paletero" Bobblehead Night, presented by SHARP HealthCare on Saturday, May 16 against FC Cincinnati. The first 20,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind collectible and the first bobblehead in San Diego FC history, highlighting the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year.

This matchup marks the first-ever encounter between the two clubs. Dreyer prepares to face former teammate from Danish Club FC Midtjylland and Cincy's No. 10 Evander at Snapdragon Stadium. Saturday's match will be a thrilling encounter for fans to witness as both of the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalists face off for the first time in the MLS.

May 23 vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Ahead of the MLS break, SDFC wraps up May with The World's Game, presented by DIRECTV against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, May 23. The first 10,000 fans 14 and under will receive a limited-edition SDFC Mini Ball highlighting the home countries of the 2025 inaugural roster.

The last time these two teams met in San Diego was the 2025 Western Conference Final, where Vancouver advanced with a 3-1 win. After three encounters in 2025, this fourth matchup adds another chapter to the growing rivalry as SDFC looks to end May on a high note.

Secure your tickets for one or all of the May matches today.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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