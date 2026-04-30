Crew Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 4-1, against One Knoxville SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, April 29 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

The Crew advance to the tournament's quarterfinals, slated for May 19-20. The Final Draw for the quarterfinals through the final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30.

The Black & Gold improved their record to 24-14-13 in U.S. Open Cup play, dating back to 1998.

Midfielder Hugo Picard scored twice for Columbus (10th and 23rd minute), his third and fourth Open Cup goals this season.

Picard has recorded braces in each of his first two U.S. Open Cup contests. His four goals are the second-most all-time by a Crew player in Open Cup history, trailing only Crew Circle of Honor Member Brian McBride (five goals). McBride netted three goals in the 1998 U.S. Open Cup and two in the 2002 tournament, when the Club lifted its first trophy.

Defender Yevhen Cheberko assisted Picard's first score, his first assist with the Black & Gold across all competitions.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag notched the Crew's third goal in the 74th minute of the match, his second goal across all competitions of 2026 (one in regular season).

Homegrown defender Owen Presthus provided the assist on Gazdag's goal, his first for the Black & Gold in his first start.

Homegrown forward Chase Adams scored his debut goal for the First Team in the 77th minute of the match.

Adams was assisted by fellow Homegrown, midfielder Taha Habroune, marking Habroune's second assist of the season across all competitions (one in regular season).

Crew 2 midfielder Kevin Gbamblé made his First Team debut, entering in the 75th minute.

Columbus finished the match with six Homegrown/Academy products on the pitch - Captain and Midfielder Sean Zawadzki, defender Tristan Brown, Adams, Gbamblé, Habroune and Presthus.

The Black & Gold host Minnesota United FC in MLS regular season action at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, May 2 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, May 2 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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