Leagues Cup 2026: Tickets on Sale as Charlotte FC Host Three Liga MX Teams in Phase One

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Leagues Cup is back at Bank of America Stadium on August 4, and tickets for Phase One go live to the public Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m., with a Season Ticket Member presale starting April 30 at 10:00 a.m.*

See below for Phase One matchup and ticket details. For more details on this year's Leagues Cup Tournament, visit https://www.charlottefootballclub.com/leagues-cup.

*Season Ticket Members, check your email for your presale code.

Pumas UNAM - Tuesday, August 4:

The Crown will welcome Pumas to Bank of America Stadium for the first meeting between the two clubs. Pumas are currently 5th in Liga MX during the Clausura and finished in 10th during the Apertura. The seven-time Mexican champions have been the home of Mexican legends Hugo Sanchez and Jorge Campos and are currently captained by Costa Rican and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Atlas FC - Friday, August 7:

Atlas will take on CLTFC in the second match of the group phase. The team is currently 6th in Liga MX and finished 14th in the Apertura. The Guadalajara based club are three-time champions most recently in the Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022. Their academy has produced some of the best Mexican national team players in recent memory with the likes of Rafael Marquez, Andres Guardado and Oswaldo Sanchez.

CF Pachuca - Tuesday, August 11:

The seven-time Liga MX's champions will visit Charlotte for the second consecutive summer but will be the first meeting with Charlotte FC. Pachuca played Real Madrid in front of over 70,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup. The club are one of the most successful Mexican teams on the international stage and have won six Concacaf Champions Cup/Champions Leagues, most recently in 2024.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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