San Jose Earthquakes Forward Timo Werner Named MLS Player of the Month for April 2026

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Timo Werner was voted the MLS Player of the Month for April 2026.

In April, Werner finished tied for the MLS lead with seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) and pulled the strings for an Earthquakes squad that went 5-0-0 with a league-best plus-13 goal differential. From April 19 to April 25, Werner became the first player in club history to produce three straight games with at least one goal and one assist. His performances culminated in MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra honors after scoring twice and recording an assist in San Jose's 3-2 comeback road victory on Matchday 10.

Since joining San Jose in the Primary Transfer Window, Werner has four goals and five assists in just 455 minutes of regular-season action. Among players with at least nine goal contributions this season, only Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (440) has played in fewer minutes than Werner. His nine goal contributions are also tied for the most by a player in their first MLS season (Houston Dynamo FC's Guilherme). The German forward has also been critical for the Earthquakes in clutch situations, providing three game-winning goals and one game-winning assist.

Led by the hot form of Werner, the Earthquakes became the first team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win nine of their first 10 games to begin a season. They also became the second team in the post-shootout era to win each of their first five road games to begin a season, joining Red Bull New York in 2022. Through the end of April, San Jose leads MLS in points per game (2.70) and wins (nine), while tying for the most goals scored with Vancouver Whitecaps FC (25).

Werner becomes the first San Jose Earthquakes player to earn MLS Player of the Month honors since Cristian Espinoza did so in April 2023. Werner is the second German player to be named MLS Player of the Month, joining Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (twice).

San Jose will look to become the first team in the post-shootout era to win their first six road games of a season when they travel to face Toronto FC on Saturday, May 2 (10 a.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV, KSFO 810 AM, La Kaliente 1370 AM).

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

2026 MLS Player of the Month Winners

Month(s) Player Club

February/March Sam Surridge Nashville SC

April Timo Werner San Jose Earthquakes







Major League Soccer Stories from April 30, 2026

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