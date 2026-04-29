San Jose advances to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for second straight season

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes exchange congratulations after a goal against Minnesota United FC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes exchange congratulations after a goal against Minnesota United FC(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes reversed another second-half deficit to beat Minnesota United FC 4-2 at PayPal Park on Tuesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. A Beau Leroux brace and two goal contributions from Jack Skahan powered the Quakes to extend their club-record winning streak to eight games across all competitions and advance to the Quarterfinals for the second straight season.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Beau Leroux stole the ball from MNUFC's Owen Gene in front of the box, charged forward and blasted a left-footed shot past Drake Callender to make it 1-0. Designated Player Timo Werner came off due to injury in the 34th minute after attempting to chase down a long ball, giving way to Jack Skahan. The half ended with the Quakes having the narrow one-goal lead.

After intermission, the visitors equalized in the 59th minute when Nectarios Triantis sped down the right wing and his low cross found Anthony Markanich, and the ensuing shot resulted in an own goal to tie it 1-1. MNUFC added a second in minute 63 when Tomás Chancalay drove down the left wing and into the box, cut back and curled a shot into the back of the net to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

The Earthquakes answered in the 68th minute when Jack Skahan collected a rebound from the edge of the box and his subsequent attempt on goal bounced off an MNUFC defender into the back of the net to even the score 2-2. San Jose completed the comeback in the 73rd minute when Skahan hauled in a longball on the left wing and fed Leroux, who one-timed the pass with the left foot into the top left corner to give the Quakes a 3-2 advantage. The Earthquakes added an insurance goal in the 76th minute when Jamar Ricketts launched a longball for Ousseni Bouda on the left wing. As Bouda collected the ball, his defender slipped and the Quakes forward fed Niko Tsakiris seconds later for the tap-in and the 4-2 final margin.

The draw for the Quarterfinals and Semifinals will take place Thursday morning on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Earthquakes fans can watch the Round of 16 game highlights on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

San Jose resumes MLS play Saturday, May 2, on the road against Toronto FC. Kickoff from BMO Field will be 10 a.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose moved to 10-1-0 (29 GF, 8 GA) across all competitions for the first time dating back to the club's inception in 1974 in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second straight season. Minnesota United FC moved to 6-3-2 (13 GF, 18 GA) across all competitions.

Tonight marked the first time the two teams met in U.S. Open Cup play. With the win, the Earthquakes snapped a four-game losing streak across all competitions to MNUFC dating back to July 20, 2024.

The Quakes started seven American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.8/game), with approximately 70% of the minutes going to American players. Arena also started seven former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

Tonight's win marked the third time in as many games across all competitions that San Jose came back from a one-goal deficit in the second half to win. It also marked only the fifth time the Quakes have trailed at any point during the game this season. In MLS play, they were unable to find the equalizer against Seattle on March 15 (1-0, L), but came back from a 1-0 road deficit to Sporting Kansas City on April 11 (3-1, W), erased a 1-0 Austin FC lead on April 22 at home (5-1, W) and shocked St. Louis CITY SC on the road April 25 (3-2, W).

Beau Leroux's 15th-minute and 73rd-minute goals were his first and second in U.S. Open Cup play this season and third and fourth across all competitions.

Jack Skahan's 68th-minute goal was his first in U.S. Open Cup play this season and third across all competitions. The goal was his fourth career U.S. Open Cup goal, tying him with Chris Wondolowski and Ronald Cerritos for the all-time club record in tournament play.

Jack Skahan's 73rd-minute assist was his first in U.S. Open Cup play this season and second across all competitions. The assist was his fifth career U.S. Open Cup goal contribution (4g/1a), tying him with Ronald Cerritos (4g/1a), Ronnie Ekelund (3g/2a) and Preston Judd (2g/3a) for the all-time club record in tournament play.

Niko Tsakiris' 76th-minute goal was his first in U.S. Open Cup play this season and third across all competitions.

Ousseni Bouda's 76th-minute assist was his first in U.S. Open Cup play this season and fourth across all competitions.

San Jose Earthquakes 4 - 2 Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 64°F Sunny

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Beau Leroux

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

AR1: Kali Smith

AR2: Matt Trotter

4th Official: Servando Berna

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Beau Leroux (unassisted) 15'

MIN (1-1) - Ronaldo Vieira (own goal) 59'

MIN (1-2) - Tomás Chancalay (Anthony Markanich) 63'

SJ (2-2) - Jack Skahan (unassisted) 68'

SJ (3-2) - Beau Leroux (Jack Skahan) 73'

SJ (4-2) - Niko Tsakiris (Ousseni Bouda) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution) 27'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 45'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Jamar Ricketts (Dave Romney 82'), Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović (Ian Harkes 83'); Ronaldo Vieira (C), Beau Leroux, Niko Tsakiris; Timo Werner (Jack Skahan 34'), Ousseni Bouda, Preston Judd (Paul Marie 46').

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford (GK), Nick Fernandez, Jack Jasinski.

POSS.: 41.3%; SHOTS: 9; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 12

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: Drake Callender (GK); Jefferson Diaz, Morris Duggan, Kyle Duncan (Mamadou Dieng 77'), Fernando Romero (Devin Padelford 64'), Anthony Markanich (Mauricio González 89'); Joaquin Pereyra (C), Owen Gene, Nectarios Triantis (James Rodríguez 77'); Tomás Chancalay, Kelvin Yeboah.

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir (GK), Kieran Chandler, Mauricio González, Wil Trapp.

POSS.: 58.7%; SHOTS: 15; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 12

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the team's third consecutive comeback win across all competitions:

"Beau [Leroux] was our best player tonight. Two fabulous goals with his left foot and I think he was our best player. I thought Niko [Tsakiris], with him, played well. [Daniel] Munie grinded it out. He's been playing every minute. He gave us a great effort tonight. I thought [Jack] Skahan and [Paul] Marie contributed greatly in the second half. So there were a lot of positives as well. Obviously disappointed to have a couple guys go down with injuries. But unfortunately, that's part of the game. Every team deals with injuries, suspensions, what have you. It's all part of it. So hopefully we can have other guys prepared to step up."

On the depth of the Earthquakes' roster heading into a road match in Toronto:

"It's been a rough go over the last couple of weeks. If I'm not mistaken, this week we'll have three games, and I think it was the same last week. But it's very challenging in this league...and it's great to see tonight the way Jack [Skahan] and Paul Marie contributed, so that's something that's outstanding. Give those guys a lot of credit, because they've been around here a while, and it's great to see how they get an opportunity to experience some positive stuff."

On the team's approach to a strong streak of opponents in May:

"Our start is good, so when we hit the break in June, we'll be in somewhat a positive position. You can't go in the month of May and lose every game. Obviously, that'll destroy everything we've worked for at the moment. But we're in good position. Hopefully we can hang in there and have a team ready to play on Saturday, and then I'll worry about the next game. We use this phrase with our players: 'Next play.' It's next play and next game. We don't look too far ahead."

EARTHQUAKES MIDFIELDER BEAU LEROUX

On the comeback victory:

"We've been in this situation before. We don't put our heads down. We encourage each other. We know we have the quality to score."

"We're in it together. There are no egos on the team. Everyone wants to work for each other, and we have the quality to come back and to get a result out of games."

On the team's broad attack featuring nine different goalscorers this season:

"Every game is different, and everyone's timing is different. Today was my time. I think that's the beauty of the game-you never know who's going to score, but our team wants to win and score a lot."

On the team's hopes as they advance to the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup:

"We want to go really far in this tournament. It'd be nice to bring some silverware back to the fans, and that's really who we're doing it for."

On the team's momentum during the current eight-game win streak across all competitions:

"The train is still rolling. Once you get a lot of results and wins, I think it takes some pressure away. You can just play with confidence. You can play free, which is always nice. That's what we want. I think it says a lot for our team. We want to be a hard team to play against. That's our goal every game-to put pressure on the other teams."

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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