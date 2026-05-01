Chris Wondolowski National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Today at 4 p.m. Pt

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes icon Chris Wondolowski will be inducted today into the National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas.

Wondolowski, Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer with 171 goals, will join fellow East Bay native Kevin Crow, Tobin Heath, Heather O'Reilly, Tony Sanneh and Kari Seitz for the festivities, which U.S. Soccer will live stream HERE starting at 4 p.m. PT.

Earthquakes Communications will upload media assets after the event HERE. Media are encouraged to periodically check the link, which already contains videos and photos from last November when his induction was first announced.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame," said Wondolowski when he first heard the news last November. "Surprise, shock, tears, joy. I'm still trying to find the words for the emotions. As a soccer fan first, I know how special it is. I remember spending hours playing in the backyard pretending to be these all-time greats. I never thought I would be such a part of that elite group.

"Thank you to the voters and everyone who helped me get here over the years, from all my teammates and coaches, to the fans, my friends, and most of all, my family. I couldn't have done this without you. I also want to congratulate everyone else in the Class of 2026 on receiving this remarkable recognition."

NATIONAL SOCCER HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2026 INDUCTION CEREMONY

WHAT: National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Induction Ceremony featuring Earthquakes icon Chris Wondolowski

WHEN: Friday, May 1, 2026, starting at 4 p.m. PT

LIVE STREAM LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9px4_U0yMRo







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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