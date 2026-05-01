San Jose Earthquakes Announce Autism Acceptance Night on August 15 vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will host their second annual Autism Acceptance Night on Saturday, Aug. 15, at PayPal Park, when they take on St. Louis CITY SC in a match presented by California Giant Berry Farms. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast live via Apple TV (English/Spanish), and via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).
The first 150 fans to purchase discounted Autism Acceptance Night special event tickets will receive a limited-edition item, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local Autism organizations.
"We see today that Autism is a lot more prevalent than was initially believed, and we need to make it a public issue," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena, who wore an armband on the sideline during the team's win over LAFC on April 19 in honor of his grandson Holden during Autism Acceptance Month. "Events like Autism Acceptance Night are important to support foundations that create the right kind of environment for people with Autism to receive the proper care, guidance and support they need to grow."
Sensory kits will be available upon request, with fans also having access to the new state-of-the-art Sensory Room throughout the match. Created in collaboration with KultureCity® and unveiled earlier this season, the room is currently available to Earthquakes fans during every game and all events taking place at PayPal Park.
Located across from Section 122 near the elevator, the Sensory Room is designed to cater to the needs of individuals with sensory processing needs. With input from sensory experts, the room is thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of sensory needs, incorporating elements such as adjustable lighting, calming visuals and comfortable seating. A range of sensory tools and equipment such as bubble walls, Yogibo bean bags, Nunoerin sparkle and tactile objects are available to create a personalized and calming experience. The Sensory Room is designed to be fully accessible, accommodating individuals of all abilities and ages, with features such as wheelchair accessibility.
The initiative is part of the Earthquakes' commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all community members, ensuring that individuals with sensory sensitivities can enjoy cultural and recreational venues without barriers. Every year, staff are trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker) and weighted lap pads have been available to all guests at PayPal Park who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the San Jose Earthquakes on the introduction of a new Sensory Room," said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director of KultureCity®. "At KultureCity®, our mission is to create a world where everyone, regardless of their sensory needs, can fully enjoy and participate in community experiences. This sensory room represents a crucial step towards inclusivity, providing a welcoming space where individuals with sensory sensitivities can engage with their surroundings comfortably. We applaud the San Jose Earthquakes for their dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, and we are confident that this initiative will have a positive impact on the lives of many in the community."
Fans are also encouraged to bring any personal items that may help ensure everyone's comfort and enjoyment. In addition, the following local Autism organizations will be present in the Epicenter on match day to share information, with more to be named as Autism Acceptance Night draws closer:
Morgan Autism Center - Since its founding in 1969, Morgan Autism Center has implemented a person-centered approach that believes their students can learn. Their innovative approach is built upon developing strong trust-based relationships with their students and adult clients, a unique rotational model with deeply embedded communication supports, and a positive approach to behavior.
Spire Autism - Spire Autism helps children and young adults with autism improve social, communication, academic, and independent living skills through play-based activities. The organization embraces opportunities to engage and participate in communities that are looking to make a difference for those who need it most.
San Andreas Regional Center - San Andreas Regional Center is a community-based, private nonprofit corporation funded by the State of California to serve people with developmental disabilities as required by the Lanterman Developmental Disabilities Act. San Andreas provides diagnostic and prevention services to help ameliorate developmental disabilities.
P.R.A.I.S.E Mentorship: P.R.A.I.S.E. Mentorship offers meaningful support for children, teens, and adults through workshops focused on personal growth, positive connection and whole-person wellness.
For more information on Autism Acceptance Night special event tickets, including group ticket sales, please contact Alexis Lada at alada@sjearthquakes.com.
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- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Autism Acceptance Night on August 15 vs. St. Louis CITY SC - San Jose Earthquakes
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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