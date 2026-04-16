U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are excited to announce that the club will host its 12th annual Wine & Dine with the Earthquakes event on Tuesday, June 30, from 5-9 p.m. PT at the Signia by Hilton San Jose. This year's event will feature an unforgettable evening chat with a pair of the most decorated leaders in United States and North American soccer history-Hall of Famers Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley-as well as the presence of current Earthquakes players, distinguished alumni and special guests.

The Earthquakes' Wine & Dine is the Quakes Foundation's premier fundraising event and brings together leaders across the Bay Area for a night that celebrates the game and creates real impact beyond the field. This year's event is centered around the energy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ arriving in the Bay Area this summer and the responsibility that comes with it, with our two headliners well-versed on the biggest sporting event on the planet.

Bruce Arena is synonymous with American soccer, having led the United States Men's National Team to two FIFA World Cups™, including a Quarterfinals berth in 2002-the Stars and Stripes' best finish since 1930. In addition to three Concacaf Gold Cups, he finished his international coaching career with the most victories in U.S. history. At the domestic level, he has raised the Audi MLS Cup an unprecedented five times, the Supporters' Shield four times, a Concacaf Champions Cup, a Copa Interamericana and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He has been named MLS Coach of the Year a record four times. Arena, currently the Quakes' Head Coach and Sporting Director, has led a resurgence this season as San Jose is off to their best start in the 52-year history of the club.

Bob Bradley needs no introduction either when it comes to his impact on the American game. In addition to steering the U.S. Men's National Team past the 2010 FIFA World Cup™ Group Stage and Round of 16, he also led the USMNT to the 2007 Concacaf Gold Cup title and an unforgettable 2009 Confederations Cup run, where the Americans broke FIFA No. 1-ranked Spain's 35-game unbeaten streak and earned a spot in their first major international final. At club level, Bradley has captured the Audi MLS Cup, two U.S. Open Cups, a Supporters' Shield and a Canadian Championship, as well as being named MLS Coach of the Year three times and Norway's Eliteserien Coach of the Year once.

The Quakes Foundation has witnessed firsthand the power of how One Ball Can Change a Life through a variety of ways, like building individual character and creativity, fostering collective values like teamwork, offering safe spaces to play and dream, and even opening doors to new worlds. To turn this vision into action, the club will donate 15,000 soccer balls to the community this year in support of transformational Quakes Foundation programming focused on youth access, health and community impact across the greater Bay Area. Highlights of current and recent initiatives include:

Quakes Community Coaching Course - Expanded from 12 participants in 2022 to 55 this year, many of whom are now giving back in their own neighborhoods through Foundation-supported programs.

Pledge 74 Food Distribution - A commitment to distribute 52,000 meals in partnership with The PG&E Foundation.

Saturday Night Lights - Launched with two successful 10-week pilots in San Jose in 2025 and now scaling up to eight pilot sites in 2026 starting this weekend, the program keeps youth safe, boosted school attendance, and built stronger trust between families and law enforcement.

Grow the Game Clinics - Youth-focused events reaching over 500 participants so far in San Jose, Gilroy, Watsonville, East Palo Alto and Salinas.

Soccer-in-a-Cart - A program providing $1,000 worth of gear to grassroots leaders to help bring soccer into micro-communities without financial burden. Last year, 20 were distributed, with the same targeted number for 2026.

Beautiful Game Assemblies - Initially established in January as a free initiative aimed at inspiring students, building character and encouraging healthy lifestyles aimed to reach approximately 1,500 local kids this year at assemblies held by 26 schools, many of them designated Title I.

The event will feature tastings from Northern California's renowned wine country, courtesy of Joseph George Wines. Attendees will have the option to bid on experiences, signed memorabilia, custom Quakes player wine bottles and once-in-a-lifetime outings with players.

"This is exactly the kind of moment Wine & Dine is built for," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis. "With the FIFA World Cup™ as a backdrop, we're bringing together an incredible group of leaders, headlined by USMNT coaching legends Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley to not only celebrate the game, but also showcase and raise funds what it can do beyond the field. We're honored to help bring that energy into a space that maximizes the impact for our community."

Tables are on sale now for $10,000 (VIP guest selection of Arena, Bradley or another top headliner), $7,500 (select from Quakes players, alumni and notable guests), $4,500 (assigned player or VIP) and $3,500 (event access), with individual tickets also available for $350.

To purchase a table or individual tickets, please click here. All questions about the event can be directed to the Earthquakes' community relations staff at communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.