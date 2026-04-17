Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, April 29, hosting USL Championship side Louisville City FC.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, and fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE via Tixr for as low as $5. Fans can also learn more about the Club's Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for the 2026 season HERE. Additionally, fans watch the match live via Paramount+.
The Dynamo advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC 4-1 in Houston on Wednesday night. The match was highlighted by three goal contributions from midfielder Ondøej Lingr, who scored his first goal of the year, while registering two assists. Forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Nick Markanich also recorded their first goals of the year, while attacker Mateusz Bogusz scored a goal just 22 seconds into the second half. Notably, Markanich, defender Agustin Resch and defender Sam Vines each made their first Dynamo starts tonight, while forward Aliyu Ibrahim and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made their first starts of the year.
Louisville advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Austin FC 2-1 on the road on Tuesday night. The result marked the club's second time defeating an MLS opponent in the U.S. Open Cup. Louisville used an overwhelming first-half performance to upend Austin, including goals from Sean Totsch in the 26th minute and Tola Showunmi in the 32nd minute.
Notably, the champion of this 111th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium). Houston's goal scorers that night were former Dynamo players Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, the team never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.
The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.
Notably, head coach Ben Olsen, who joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2023 season, became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after also lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson, who joined Olsen's first team coaching staff in March 2026, also won a cup title as a player (2001) with LA Galaxy and four cup titles as an assistant coach (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014) with Seattle Sounders FC.
Additionally, four players (Artur, Héctor Herrera, Aliyu Ibrahim and Erik Sviatchenko) on this year's Dynamo roster were part of the squad that lifted the 2023 Open Cup trophy. Players who also won a cup title and were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include attacker Mateusz Bogusz (2024 with LAFC) and defender Antônio Carlos (2022 with Orlando City SC).
Now in its 111th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.
In MLS play, the Dynamo next travel east on Saturday, April 18, for an inter-conference matchup versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026
- New York City FC to Face Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Host St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Host USL League One Side One Knoxville SC on April 29 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Columbus Crew SC
- Orlando City SC Set for U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Trip to New England on April 29 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29 - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC to Face San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Celebration Plans for 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC, 04/18 - New York City FC
- San Jose Earthquakes to Host Minnesota United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 28 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Keys to the Match: Kings of Queens - New York City FC
- SKC Visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Snapdragon Stadium to Host "Countdown to '26" International Soccer Matches Featuring Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6 and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7 - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Eliminated from 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday Night by Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Jose advances to host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matchup against Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Galaxy's CCC Run Ends against Toluca in Quarterfinals - LA Galaxy
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