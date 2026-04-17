Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, April 29, hosting USL Championship side Louisville City FC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, and fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE via Tixr for as low as $5. Fans can also learn more about the Club's Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for the 2026 season HERE. Additionally, fans watch the match live via Paramount+.

The Dynamo advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC 4-1 in Houston on Wednesday night. The match was highlighted by three goal contributions from midfielder Ondøej Lingr, who scored his first goal of the year, while registering two assists. Forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Nick Markanich also recorded their first goals of the year, while attacker Mateusz Bogusz scored a goal just 22 seconds into the second half. Notably, Markanich, defender Agustin Resch and defender Sam Vines each made their first Dynamo starts tonight, while forward Aliyu Ibrahim and goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made their first starts of the year.

Louisville advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Austin FC 2-1 on the road on Tuesday night. The result marked the club's second time defeating an MLS opponent in the U.S. Open Cup. Louisville used an overwhelming first-half performance to upend Austin, including goals from Sean Totsch in the 26th minute and Tola Showunmi in the 32nd minute.

Notably, the champion of this 111th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium). Houston's goal scorers that night were former Dynamo players Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, the team never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.

Notably, head coach Ben Olsen, who joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2023 season, became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after also lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson, who joined Olsen's first team coaching staff in March 2026, also won a cup title as a player (2001) with LA Galaxy and four cup titles as an assistant coach (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014) with Seattle Sounders FC.

Additionally, four players (Artur, Héctor Herrera, Aliyu Ibrahim and Erik Sviatchenko) on this year's Dynamo roster were part of the squad that lifted the 2023 Open Cup trophy. Players who also won a cup title and were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include attacker Mateusz Bogusz (2024 with LAFC) and defender Antônio Carlos (2022 with Orlando City SC).

Now in its 111th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

In MLS play, the Dynamo next travel east on Saturday, April 18, for an inter-conference matchup versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium. Fans can watch the match live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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