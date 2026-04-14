Houston Dynamo FC Hire Miguel Vidal as Club's Inaugural Head of Analysis

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the hire of former U.S. Soccer staff member Miguel Vidal as the club's inaugural Head of Analysis.

"Miguel brings a unique combination of high-level experience in analytics, performance, and applied decision-making from his time with U.S. Soccer," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "His work has directly contributed to winning environments at the international level, and we believe he will play a critical role in translating data into actionable insights that impact team performance. As we continue to build a fully integrated sporting model, Miguel will help connect our work across performance, recruitment and coaching, ensuring we are aligned in how we evaluate players, support our playing style and drive results. This role is a key next step in strengthening our competitive edge, and we are excited to welcome Miguel, his wife and their family to Houston."

Vidal joins the Club after spending nearly four years with the U.S. Soccer Federation, where he served as a sport scientist before being promoted to senior data scientist in October 2024. During his tenure, the San Antonio native applied advanced analytics and scientific methodologies to enhance athletic performances while prioritizing player health, bridging the gap between data science and applied sport performance.

He played a role in the U.S. Women's National Team's recent success, including a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, the 2023-24 SheBelieves Cup title and the 2023 Concacaf W Championship.

Prior to U.S. Soccer, Vidal spent two years (2020-22) as a software developer and human performance technician at Guardian Premier Solutions (GPS), focusing on optimizing human performance for veterans and military trainees. He worked as a certified recovery specialist at Airrosti from 2018-20.

Vidal earned a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science from Huntingdon College and a Master of Science in Applied Exercise Science (Sport Performance and Training) from Concordia University Chicago. He is also a co-author of two publications, including Tips for Transitioning to and from International Soccer Camps and Predicting the Match Outcome in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and Analysis of Influential Features.

Houston Dynamo FC has partnered with SRC FTBL (Source Football) since 2023 to build out its analytics infrastructure. SRC FTBL will continue to work closely with the Head of Analysis to further develop and scale the club's analytics capabilities.







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