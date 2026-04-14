New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This marks the Forward's third Short-Term Agreement of the season, having most recently been rostered against the Vancouver Whitecaps, where he made his MLS debut. This will be Farnos' first time being called up to the First Team during U.S Open Cup play.

The Riudoms, Spain native joined New York City FC II ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season after spending the 2026 Preseason with New York City FC's First Team. Farnos was selected 85th overall by New York City in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Farnos will be available for selection ahead of today's match against Westchester SC in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup.

Transaction: New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II







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