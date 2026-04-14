MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced
Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Austin FC midfielder Besard Sabovic for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 57th minute of Austin's match against LA Galaxy on April 11th.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers forward Kristoffer Velde for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of Portland's match against LAFC on April 11th.
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