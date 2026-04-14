Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO FIRE FC DOUBLE MATCH WEEK BEGINS WITH OPEN CUP MATCH AGAINST DETROIT CITY FC, FOLLOWED BY VISIT TO FACE FC CINCINNATI

Chicago looks to extend a three-game MLS regular season win streak into the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on 2011 when the team travels to the Mitten to face off against Detroit City FC.

Kickoff at Keyworth Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 14, with the match airing on Paramount+. The Men in Red will then head to Ohio to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, April 18. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com and the Uforia by TREBEL app.

It is the second straight year that Chicago will face Detroit City FC in the Round of 32 of the Open Cup, following a 4-0 Chicago win in the 2025 edition of the historic tournament. Detroit advanced to the Round of 32 in 2026 with a 1-0 win against the Flint City Bucks.

The Fire's MLS match at to Cincinnati follows a 1-0 win against Atlanta United on Saturday night at Soldier Field as winger Maren Haile-Selassie scored his first goal of the season and goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded a second straight shutout. The victory propelled the Fire to second place in the Eastern Conference standings and marked the fourth clean sheet of the season for Brady, and his 21st overall.

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC vs. Detroit City FC

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Keyworth Stadium - Hamtramck, MI

Last Match vs. DET: May 7, 2025 (4-0 W) - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill. (Match Recap)

Chicago Fire FC (4-2-1, 13 points) at FC Cincinnati (2-4-1, 7 points)

Saturday, April 18, 2026

TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. CIN: (4-7-3)

Last Match vs. CIN: April 19, 2025 (2-3 L) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Match at CIN: July 5, 2025 (1-2 L) - TQL Stadium - Cincinnati (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Chicago sits second in the Eastern Conference with five goals allowed, one more than first-place Nashville. The Fire has allowed five goals or fewer in the opening seven matches just three other times since 1998.

After recording his 21st career regular season clean sheet in the win against Atlanta, goalkeeper Chris Brady will look for his first victory against FC Cincinnati, against whom he has recorded 21 saves. His next appearance will be the 100th of the regular season for Chicago, joining 22 other players who have reached the century mark in Fire history.

Six Fire players have scored at least one goal against FC Cincinnati, with Andrew Gutman leading the way with two tallies.







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Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC

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