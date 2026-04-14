Head Coach Javier Mascherano Departs Inter Miami CF

Published on April 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano announced today his decision to step down as the Club's head coach for personal reasons.

"I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF.

First and foremost, I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.

I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.

I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future.

Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything," said Mascherano.

"Javier will forever be part of this Club's history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family. Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team's historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team. We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

In his first season at the helm, Mascherano guided Inter Miami to one of the most successful campaigns in Club history, securing two major trophies, including the Club's first ever MLS Cup title, along with the Eastern Conference championship. Under his leadership, the team delivered a record breaking 2025 season, scoring a combined 101 goals across regular season and postseason play, the most in a single season in MLS history, including a postseason record 20 goals, while competing in an unprecedented 58 matches across all competitions.

On the international stage, Inter Miami made history during its participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, becoming the first MLS side to reach the knockout rounds of the competition. The Club also became the first Concacaf team to defeat European opposition in an official international match and the first team from the United States to earn a victory in the tournament.

Regionally, Inter Miami reached the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup and advanced to its second Leagues Cup final in just its third appearance in the competition.

Mascherano departs the Club along with the coaching staff that arrived with him in January 2024.

Guillermo Hoyos will assume the role of First Team head coach for the upcoming matches. Hoyos is a former professional footballer with more than 20 years of playing experience, as well as a coach and sporting director with extensive international experience in the fútbol world. He has managed clubs in various countries including Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia (where he also served as national team head coach), Greece, and Cyprus. He also has experience in youth development, including his time at FC Barcelona. Since joining Inter Miami CF, he has been responsible for overseeing and advancing the Club's professional pathway development structure, while also serving as sporting director up to now.

At the same time, Chief Soccer Officer Alberto Marrero assumes, as of today, the duties of sporting director of Inter Miami CF.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 14, 2026

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