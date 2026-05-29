Inter Miami CF Academy U-12s to Participate in the Inaugural MagiCup in Orlando

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-12 team, representing the 2014 age group, is headed upstate to Orlando to partake in the 2026 MagiCup. The inaugural edition of the prestigious youth tournament set to be held from May 30 through June 7 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World will feature high-level competition with some of the top youth sides from around the globe.

Our Academy's team has been drawn into Group 6 alongside Juventus FC (Italy), Santos FC (Brasil), and Deportivo Córdoba (Argentina). Following the MagiCup's group stage, the top two teams from each group and the two best third-place sides will advance directly to the 'Gold Division', while the remaining teams will carry on in the 'Silver Cup'.

This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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