Houston Dynamo & Dash Charities Announce Summer Soccer Celebration Community Tour, Presented by Kroger

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo & Dash Charities and Kroger today unveiled the full slate of programming for the Soccer Celebration Community Tour, presented by Kroger, establishing local neighborhood parks as the home for soccer in Houston and the place to be for youth players this summer.

From June 15 to July 17, the Soccer Celebration Community Tour will deliver a packed calendar of grassroots programming across a five-week span, complementing the tournament activations taking place adjacent to Shell Energy Stadium. Designed to bring the joy of the game directly to Houston's diverse neighborhoods, the multi-stop tour will provide free, high-energy soccer experiences for youth players aged 6 to 17.

The tour is anchored by daily structured programming across five distinct Houston parks featuring dynamic mini-pitches. A typical day on the tour is built to serve different age groups and community organizations:

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Technical sessions for ages 6-8

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.: Technical sessions for ages 9-11

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Dedicated programming for Community Partners (including the YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, and BakerRipley)

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 12-14

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.: Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 15-17

"We are honored to be able to bring this programming to hundreds of kids across Houston," said HDFC Vice President of Community Engagement Wade Barrett. "A city defined by its diversity and its love for the global game deserves opportunities to access the sport and just have fun. Long after the World Cup, soccer will still be here in Houston and we are excited to collaborate with Kroger to provide this fun, healthy outlet for Houstonians."

In addition to open community access, the tour will explicitly celebrate the Club's core pillars. Programs will be held twice each week specifically for Houston Dynamo and Dash Members, Supporters Groups and Club Alumni. To accommodate these groups, the Club will reserve one dedicated mini-pitch at The Opportunity Center on Mondays and one mini-pitch at Eastwood Park on Thursdays.

Tour Locations & Weekly Schedule:

Mondays: The Opportunity Center (6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081) - 2 pitches

Tuesdays: Wussow Park (500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060) - 1 pitch

Wednesdays: Freed Park (6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055) - 1 pitch

Thursdays: Eastwood Park (5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011) - 2 pitches

Fridays: Kirkwood South Park (10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089) - 1 pitch

The Soccer Celebration Community Tour is designed not only to capture the energy of a historic summer of soccer, but to create lasting connections with youth and families across the city. Through this mix of free community programming, the Club will welcome young players from every background and level of familiarity with the game.

All registration for the community tour must be completed via the official Youth Programs Tixr site. Parents and participants can secure their spots by visiting https://www.tixr.com/groups/hdfcyouthprograms.







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