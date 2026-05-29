Revolution Homegrown M Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Eric Klein has been called up for international duty by the United States Under-20 National Team. Klein will join the Stars and Stripes for a training camp in Bulgaria, featuring matches against the Georgia Under-21s on June 5 and the North Macedonia Under-21s on June 8. CLICK HERE to view the full roster.

A 19-year-old Homegrown Player, Klein registers his fourth international call-up. Klein was most recently selected for international duty by the United States Under-20s for a March training camp in Argentina. Klein, who was called up twice by the U-20s last fall, made his international debut in a 2-1 win over Costa Rica on November 15, 2025.

The 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year, Klein became the 15th Homegrown Player to sign a first-team contract last May. Klein made his Major League Soccer debut eight days later in a 3-0 win at CF Montreal.

Over parts of two seasons, Klein has tallied seven MLS appearances, including five games played during the 2026 campaign. The Pennsylvania native is the second second-generation player in Revolution history as his father, Steve, played for New England during the 1997 season.

Klein, who joined the Revolution Academy in 2022 as part of the club's residency program, made his professional debut with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro in July 2023. In MLS NEXT Pro, Klein owns one goal scored and six assists over 46 total appearances, including 42 starts.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2026

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