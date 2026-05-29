Academia Quintana- Young Kingz Named 2026 Dreams Cup U-15 Champions on Trip Funded by the Inter Miami CF Foundation

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This Dreams Cup weekend, the Inter Miami CF Foundation invited Academia Quintana- Young Kingz, a youth fútbol academy from Puerto Rico that participated in one of the Club's international youth soccer clinics earlier this year, to attend and compete in this year's 2026 Dreams Cup tournament.

Sponsored by Latin Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican rapper and singer Myke Towers' Young Kingz Foundation, Academia Quintana promotes collaboration and community by building a strong foundation of teamwork, trust and resilience among their athletes.

Upholding its promise to community impact and youth support, the Inter Miami CF Foundation sponsored the Academia Quintana U-15 team's entire trip to participate in the 2026 Dreams Cup, including airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation, and tournament fees.

Comprised of youth players from different low-income neighborhoods across Puerto Rico, Academia Quintana prides itself on giving young players who may not otherwise have the means or opportunity to consistently practice and play fútbol the chance to do what they love. This year, Academia Quintana even represented Puerto Rico in the Dreams Cup Opening Ceremony!

For some of these athletes, this was their first time ever playing together as a team. This is especially remarkable, as Academia Quintana's U-15 team came out on top as the Dreams Cup U-15 Champions, winning 3-1 in their final match! Throughout the tournament the team held strong, tying their first match 1-1, winning their second match 4-1, and their third match an outstanding 7-1! Academia Quintana's center back, Wilfredo Villegas gave an especially stellar performance, awarding him the team's Dreams Cup MVP title.

To come together under these circumstances, build chemistry so quickly and ultimately win their division at the 2026 Dreams Cup made this an inspirational experience the athletes will remember for a lifetime.

Beyond the opportunity to compete in this year's Dreams Cup tournament, the Inter Miami CF Foundation showed Academia Quintana just what it's like to compete on a professional level firsthand, as the U-15 team attended Inter Miami's match against Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on Sunday, May 24.

During their time in South Florida, the athletes also had the chance to meet a variety of Club personnel, allowing them to feel inspired, see the different career paths available to them within sports, and understand what dreams are possible on the pitch and beyond.

The Inter Miami CF Foundation is thrilled to continue its worldwide impact throughout the year! To keep up with the Inter Miami CF Foundation's latest initiatives, visit www.intermiamicf.com/community/foundation.







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