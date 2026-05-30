Snyder Brunell and Stuart Hawkins Called-Up to United States Men's Youth National Teams
Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC players Snyder Brunell and Stuart Hawkins have been called-up to the U.S. U-19 and U-20 Men's Youth National Teams, respectively, for the June FIFA window. The youth callups come days after Cristian Roldan was named to the final USMNT senior roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.
Brunell, 19, joins the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for a camp at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia. The camp runs from June 1-9, with a friendly scheduled against Japan on June 9. The midfielder previously joined the U-19s in March for a camp and friendlies in Alicante, Spain. Brunell also played for the U-18 MYNT in the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland, helping the U.S. win the title in a shootout victory over Portugal. Brunell has made 17 appearances (12 starts) for Seattle this year in all competitions, tallying one assist.
Hawkins, 19, travels to Bansko, Bulgaria, for a camp with the U.S. U-20s from June 1-9, with friendlies against Georgia on June 5 and North Macedonia on June 8. The defender made four appearances during the USMYNT's second-place run at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship, with Hawkins coming on as a substitute in the championship match against host Mexico. Prior to that, he represented the USMYNT at the U-16 and U-17 levels, including four appearances at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. Hawkins made his Sounders FC debut against LAFC on May 14, 2025 and has six career all-competition appearances for the First Team.
Following MLS' break for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Seattle returns to action on Thursday, July 16 against the Portland Timbers on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
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Seattle Sounders FC defender Stuart Hawkins
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Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Snyder Brunell
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