Five Vancouver Whitecaps FC Alumni Selected to Represent Canada in FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Canada Soccer confirmed on Friday that five Vancouver Whitecaps FC alumni will represent Canada on home soil at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The 26-player roster includes former 'Caps first team players Ali Ahmed, Derek Cornelius, Maxime Crépeau, Alphonso Davies, and Richie Laryea.

Additionally, current Whitecaps FC players Sam Adekugbe, Jeevan Badwal, and Ralph Priso were all named to the provisional roster, and are still eligible to be called in as an injury replacement up until 24 hours before the first match. Priso was part of the pre-World Cup training camp in Charlotte, and will remain with the squad through the upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies against Uzbekistan on June 1 on Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta and then against Republic of Ireland on June 5 at Stade Saputo in Montréal, Quebec. Both matches will be presented by BMO and air live nationally on TSN, RDS, and OneSoccer.

Davies is also one of two players who were part of the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy program, alongside Burnaby's Niko Sigur. In total, 23% of Canada's roster spent time with Whitecaps FC.

The group will be returning to familiar surroundings, training at the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre and playing two matches at BC Place.

As a host nation, Canada was placed in Group B of the 2026 World Cup and will play each of their Group Stage matches in the Great White North. Canada kicks off their World Cup tournament on Friday, June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then, Vancouverites will be treated to Canada's remaining group matches at BC Place against Qatar on Thursday, June 18 and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 24. All matches will be broadcast live on TSN, CTV, Crave and RDS in Canada.

Six Whitecaps FC first team players have been called up during this FIFA international window, including Priso (Canada pre-World Cup camp), Sebastian Berhalter (United States), Rayan Elloumi (Tunisia), Bruno Caicedo (Ecuador pre-World Cup camp), Liam Mackenzie (Canada U-20), and Kenji Cabrera (Peru).

CANMNT's World Cup Squad

Canada's three goalkeepers will be Maxime Crépeau from Orlando City SC, Owen Goodman from Crystal Palace FC, and Dayne St. Clair from Inter Miami FC.

Defenders named to the squad are: Moïse Bombito from OGC Nice, Derek Cornelius from Olympique de Marseille, Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, Luc de Fougerolles from Fulham FC, Alistair Johnston from Celtic FC, Alfie Jones from Middlesbrough FC, Richie Laryea from Toronto FC, Niko Sigur from Hadjuk Split and Joel Waterman from Chicago Fire FC.

Midfielders taking part are: Ali Ahmed from Norwich City FC, Tajon Buchanan from Villarreal CF, Mathieu Choinière from LAFC, Stephen Eustáquio from FC Porto, Marcelo Flores from Tigres UANL, Ismaël Koné from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, Liam Millar from Hull City FC, Jonathan Osorio from Toronto FC, Nathan Saliba from R.S.C. Anderlecht and Jacob Shaffelburg from LAFC.

The rest of the squad will feature forwards: Jonathan David from Juventus FC, Promise David from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Cyle Larin from RCD Mallorca, and Tani Oluwaseyi from Villarreal CF.

CANMNT A-Z

Player | Age | City in which they grew up | Notable Canadian youth clubs

Ahmed, Ali | 25 | Toronto, ON, CAN | North Toronto SC

Bombito, Moïse | 26 | Montréal, QC, CAN | CS St-Laurent

Buchanan, Tajon | 27 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brampton YSC

Choinière, Mathieu | 27 | St-Alexandre, QC, CAN | AS Haut-Richelieu

Cornelius, Derek | 28 | Ajax, ON, CAN | Ajax SC

Crépeau, Maxime | 32 | Candiac, QC, CAN | Ligue de soccer pour enfants de Candiac

David, Jonathan | 26 | Ottawa, ON, CAN | Ottawa Gloucester Dragons

David, Promise | 24 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Vaughan Azzuri

Davies, Alphonso | 25 | Edmonton, AB, CAN | Edmonton Internationals

de Fougerolles, Luc | 20 | London, UK |

Eustàquio, Stephen | 29 | Leamington, ON, CAN | Leamington MS

Flores, Marcelo | 22 | Georgetown, ON, CAN | Guelph SC

Goodman, Owen | 22 | Alliston, ON, CAN | South Simcoe United

Johnston, Alistair | 27 | Vancouver, BC, CAN | Aurora Youth SC

Jones, Alfie | 28 | Bristol, UK |

Koné, Ismaël | 23 | Montréal, QC, CAN | AS Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Larin, Cyle | 31 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Sigma FC

Laryea, Richie | 31 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Club Uruguay Toronto

Millar, Liam | 26 | Toronto, ON, CAN | North Mississauga SC

Oluwaseyi, Tani | 26 | Mississauga, ON, CAN | GPS Academy

Osorio, Jonathan | 33 | Brampton, ON, CAN | Brampton YSC

Saliba, Nathan | 22 | Longueuil, QC, CAN | CS Longueuil

Shaffelburg, Jacob |26 | Port Williams, NS, CAN | Valley United SC

Sigur, Niko | 22 | Burnaby, BC, CAN | Mountain United FC

St. Clair, Dayne | 29 | Pickering, ON, CAN | Ephinay Church Soccer League

Waterman, Joel | 30 | Surrey, BC, CAN | Surrey United SC







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