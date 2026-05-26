Canada Soccer Selects Vancouver's NSDC at UBC as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Canada Soccer confirmed on Tuesday that Vancouver, British Columbia, will serve as Canada Soccer's Men's National Team's (CANMNT) base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

CANMNT will be based at the National Soccer Development Centre (NSDC) at the University of British Columbia, a world-class high-performance facility developed in 2017 in partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC), the Province of BC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

"Our club has always had a long tradition of supporting Canadian soccer in the best way possible and we are honoured that we can help provide the use of our facility for this historic moment in our country. When we partnered with UBC and the Province of BC to build the NSDC, we made a commitment to create a world-class home for soccer at the highest level. We are thrilled to support our national team as they prepare for what we all hope will be a successful tournament on the world stage." - Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC Chief Executive Officer & Sporting Director

Located on UBC's Vancouver campus, the facility is home to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC first team, as well as the club's MLS NEXT Pro, U-18, U-16, and U-15 Academy teams, as well as Northern Super League (NSL) club Vancouver Rise FC. In total, there are approximately 200 players, coaches, and staff operating out of the building on a normal basis.

The fieldhouse offers a comprehensive high-performance environment, including a two-story weight room with panoramic views of the grass training pitches and surrounding mountains, dedicated player lounge areas, individualized nutrition facilities, and a sports science wing equipped with hydrotherapy and recovery services. The centre also features a separate entrance and work area designed to accommodate media operations during major international events.

"We are incredibly grateful to Vancouver Whitecaps FC for opening their doors to the Men's National Team. The Whitecaps have a long-standing tradition of supporting the national program, and by welcoming us into their home at the NSDC, they are playing a vital role in our journey toward 2026." - Mathieu Chamberland, Canada Soccer, Chief of Soccer Operations, Associate General Secretary

Canada Soccer conducted an extensive evaluation process to identify a base camp in Canada that would meet the sporting, logistical, and operational demands of a home FIFA World Cup ™, with an emphasis on training quality, recovery standards, privacy, and integrated support services.

"A home FIFA World Cup™ brings unique pressures and opportunities. By establishing our base in Vancouver, we are securing a stable, private, and world-class environment where our team staff can operate at the highest level to support the team's success." - Jesse Marsch, Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Coach

Vancouver will serve as the team's home base during the opening phase of the tournament, providing a stable and familiar performance environment as Canada prepares to compete on the world stage in 2026.

"Today's announcement highlights what's possible when organizations come together with a shared vision. Working closely with Canada Soccer, FIFA and our partners at UBC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, we're excited to see this come to fruition. The NSDC has long been a world-class facility, and it's exciting to see it recognized as a Team Base Camp, especially as we prepare to welcome the Canadian Men's National Team to Vancouver. It's a great moment for our city and province as we count down to kickoff for the world's biggest sporting event." -Jessie Adcock, Host Committee Lead, FIFA World Cup 2026™ Vancouver

Canada kicks off their FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Group B on Friday, June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, with kickoff at 12 p.m. PT. Then, Les Rouge come out west to Vancouver to take on Qatar on Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m. PT before closing out the Group Stage against Switzerland on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 p.m. PT, with both matches being hosted at BC Place Vancouver. All FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches can be watched live on TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave.







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