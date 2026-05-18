'Caps wrap up road stretch, visit San Diego FC in final match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ break

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9W-2L-2D) hit the road for their fifth consecutive away match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break to face San Diego FC (4W-5L-5D) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT - WATCH: Apple TV, LISTEN: 730 CKNW. Check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.

Meanwhile, Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) close out their two-game homestand by hosting Real Monarchs on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff from Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, BC is set for 4 p.m. PT - WATCH: OneFootball, mlsnextpro.com.

WEST FINAL RELOAD: Saturday marks a rematch of last year's Western Conference Final, when Vancouver secured the club's first-ever MLS Cup berth with a 3-1 victory over San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on November 29, 2025. The 'Caps will be looking for their first regular season win over the second-year side after suffering a 5-3 defeat at BC Place and earning a 1-1 draw in Southern California last summer.

ALL THE STARS: MLS All-Star voting runs until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 21, with several Whitecaps FC players firmly in the conversation. Four players earned their first MLS All-Star selections last season and are once again building strong cases this year: goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, centre back Tristan Blackmon, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, and forward Brian White. Other players impressing this season include centre back Mathías Laborda, fullbacks Tate Johnson and Édier Ocampo, defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas, and attacking midfielder Thomas Müller. While several players have delivered strong individual campaigns, Vancouver's collective success has been the defining story, with the 'Caps ranking third in MLS in goals scored (30), tied for the fewest goals conceded (10), and owning the league's best goal differential at +20.

BRING ON THE WORLD: Vancouver Whitecaps FC's historic start to the season will pause after Saturday's clash with San Diego FC as the global focus shifts to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ in North America. Vancouver's record-setting start of 9W-2L-2D has the club atop the tightly contested Western Conference and just one point shy of first place in the Supporters' Shield standings. The 'Caps already have one confirmed World Cup representative, with Rayan Elloumi named to Tunisia's final 26-man roster last Friday, while several more players remain in contention to represent their nations on the biggest stage.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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