'Caps wrap up road stretch, visit San Diego FC in final match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ break
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9W-2L-2D) hit the road for their fifth consecutive away match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break to face San Diego FC (4W-5L-5D) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. PT - WATCH: Apple TV, LISTEN: 730 CKNW. Check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.
Meanwhile, Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) close out their two-game homestand by hosting Real Monarchs on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff from Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, BC is set for 4 p.m. PT - WATCH: OneFootball, mlsnextpro.com.
WEST FINAL RELOAD: Saturday marks a rematch of last year's Western Conference Final, when Vancouver secured the club's first-ever MLS Cup berth with a 3-1 victory over San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on November 29, 2025. The 'Caps will be looking for their first regular season win over the second-year side after suffering a 5-3 defeat at BC Place and earning a 1-1 draw in Southern California last summer.
ALL THE STARS: MLS All-Star voting runs until 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 21, with several Whitecaps FC players firmly in the conversation. Four players earned their first MLS All-Star selections last season and are once again building strong cases this year: goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, centre back Tristan Blackmon, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, and forward Brian White. Other players impressing this season include centre back Mathías Laborda, fullbacks Tate Johnson and Édier Ocampo, defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas, and attacking midfielder Thomas Müller. While several players have delivered strong individual campaigns, Vancouver's collective success has been the defining story, with the 'Caps ranking third in MLS in goals scored (30), tied for the fewest goals conceded (10), and owning the league's best goal differential at +20.
BRING ON THE WORLD: Vancouver Whitecaps FC's historic start to the season will pause after Saturday's clash with San Diego FC as the global focus shifts to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ in North America. Vancouver's record-setting start of 9W-2L-2D has the club atop the tightly contested Western Conference and just one point shy of first place in the Supporters' Shield standings. The 'Caps already have one confirmed World Cup representative, with Rayan Elloumi named to Tunisia's final 26-man roster last Friday, while several more players remain in contention to represent their nations on the biggest stage.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026
- SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - San Diego FC
- Orlando City B's Home Match against Chattanooga FC Rescheduled to May 31 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- 'Caps wrap up road stretch, visit San Diego FC in final match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ break - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
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- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 19, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Brazil Selects Columbia Park Training Facility as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Red Bull New York
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join World Cup Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Forward Hany Mukhtar Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 14 - MLS
- Defender Steven Moreira to Represent Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - Columbus Crew SC
- San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex - San Diego FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Earn U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Berth with Midweek Match at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Duo Recognized with MLS Matchday 14 Team Selections - Real Salt Lake
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Stoppage-Time Winner - Houston Dynamo FC
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- Tom Barlow Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 14 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Boston 25 and New England Revolution Partner to Air Select MLS Match Replays in 2026 - New England Revolution
- Austin FC Parts Ways with Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell and Head Coach Nico Estévez - Austin FC
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