Widmer Brothers Brewing Launch Timbers Pils

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Widmer Brothers Brewing has announced the launch of Timbers Pils, a German-style Pilsner brewed in celebration of its longstanding partnership as the official craft beer of the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers Pils will be available on tap at Providence Park and in cans at retailers across Oregon. The traditional German-style pilsner delivers a crisp, floral, easy drinking experience, created with game days in Goose Hollow in mind.

"Widmer's relationship with the Portland Timbers is rooted in a shared love for this community and a deep pride in the Pacific Northwest," said Brian Hughes, Senior Brand Director, Widmer Brothers Brewing. "Widmer was the original craft beer partner of the Timbers, and it feels right to debut this Pils that brings together two Oregon originals - Widmer Brothers' 40-plus years of brewing heritage and the game day energy of Providence Park. This beer is a toast to our fans, our city, and the moments that bring us together."

The collaborative launch is part of Widmer Brothers' broader Stay Sunny full brand refresh. Stay Sunny represents a significant investment in the Widmer Brothers legacy brand, spanning refreshed brand expression and packaging across the portfolio, new accessible pack formats, and one of the brand's largest and most sustained marketing efforts in recent years.

A longstanding partner of the club, Widmer Brothers Brewing is the oldest craft brewery in Oregon and a leader in the PNW craft scene.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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