Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO FIRE TAKES ON TORONTO FC IN FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAME BEFORE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP
Following two consecutive victories on the road, Chicago returns to the lakefront to take on Toronto FC on Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field in the Club's last match before heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and the first match of the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
Chicago wrapped up a two-game road trip with a 2-0 victory against CF Montréal in what was the team's sixth clean sheet of the season. Following the team's performance, goalkeeper Chris Brady and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi earned Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 14. Also recognized was winger Philip Zinckernagel, who was named to the Team of the Matchday bench after registering his 11th and 12th goal contributions of the season.
Forward Hugo Cuypers continued making history, becoming just the third player in MLS history to score in 10 consecutive matches in which he has appeared. Cuyper's 67th minute strike was his 13th of the season, keeping him at the top of the Golden Boot table ahead of Lionel Messi and Petar Musa who each have 12.
Toronto FC travels to Chicago looking to stop a three-game losing streak across all competitions. Most recently, the Reds faced seventh-place Charlotte FC, falling 3-1 at Bank of America Stadium.
Game Information
Chicago Fire FC (7-4-2, 23 points) vs Toronto FC (3-5-5, 14 points)
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Soldier Field - Chicago, Ill.
All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. TOR: (13-14-14)
Last Match vs. TOR: October 4, 2025 (2-2 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)
Last Match at TOR: March 15, 2025 (2-1 W) - BMO Field - Toronto (Match Recap)
MAtch Notes
Hugo Cuypers continued his scoring streak with a goal in the 67th minute of the 2-0 win against CF Montréal to become the third player in MLS history to record at least one goal in 10 consecutive appearances. Cuypers currently leads the league in goals per game, having registered 13 goals in 10 games for an average of 1.30 GPG.
Only two current Fire players have scored more than once against Toronto FC, Hugo Cuypers and Jack Elliott. Cuypers has tallied two goals in four games played against Toronto, while Elliott has faced the Reds 15 times in his career and tallied twice as a defender. Midfielder Chris Mueller has the most goal contributions, however, with five career assists against the Canadian side.
Saturday's match marks the 42nd regular season game against Toronto FC since Toronto joined Major League Soccer in 2007. Toronto enjoys a slight edge against Chicago, with a 14-13-14 record, but the Men in Red limited the Reds to just one point in 2025, earning a 2-1 victory on March 15, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago before playing to a 2-2 draw on Oct. 4, 2025, at BMO Field in Toronto.
Chris Brady looks to earn his second career shutout against Toronto FC, with his last one coming in the 1-0 win on July 15, 2023, at Soldier Field. Overall, Brady has earned six shutouts against Canadian teams, which includes five against CF Montréal. Brady has earned three wins against Toronto FC but wasn't credited with the shutout in the scoreless draw on May 31, 2023, as he was forced to leave the field with a cut on his forehead in the 30th minute of the game, having made three saves in shutout effort. Goalkeeper Spencer Richey stepped into the net and kept the clean sheet for the remaining 60 minutes.
Images from this story
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Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi
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Chicago Fire FC vs. CF Montréal
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Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
- Hugo Cuypers Scores in Tenth Straight Match in 2-0 Chicago Fire FC Victory against CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Jack Sandmeyer to Short-Term Agreement for Road Match against CF Montréal
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Venue Change for Home Match against Columbus Crew