Chicago Fire FC Announces Programming for City's Largest Soccer Celebration, Presented by McDonald's, at Recess

Published on May 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - As the world's largest soccer tournament kicks off, Chicago's MLS Club today announced official programming for the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration, presented by McDonald's, at Recess in the West Loop. The packed schedule from June 11 through July 19 will provide a high-energy crowd while streaming every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match alongside immersive activations, live entertainment, surprise guest appearances, and more.

The Fire and Recess are teaming up to ensure fans have expansive TV views and full volume across 21 indoor screens and installation of a 360-degree jumbotron on Chicago's largest outdoor patio. The six-week fan zone will feature surprise musical guests, limited-edition merchandise drops from Chicago artists Sentrock, Louis de Guzman, and Runsy, and special appearances from Chicago Fire FC players and coaches. Jump into can't-miss activations with chances to win exclusive prizes, including a "guesstimation" game for a chance to win a car, courtesy of Carvana, and a Café Bustelo® Foosball Tournament with a cash grand prize.

For a full list of scheduled events, visit SoccerAtRecess.com.

"Soccer fans in Chicago know how to bring the energy on a matchday, and we want to channel that same excitement at Recess," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. "While Chicago isn't an official host city, we're ensuring the city doesn't miss out on an unforgettable summer. We've filled the calendar with exciting activations all tournament long and look forward to extending the Fire fandom even after the competition wraps."

Accommodations range from premium group cabanas elevated on Recess' iconic cargo containers to prime indoor and outdoor tables, as well as standing-room space for walk-ins if capacity allows. Entry to the Soccer Celebration is free but requires a free mobile pass, available at SoccerAtRecess.com. Reservations are not required but are encouraged via OpenTable HERE.

Marquee Matchups (see full list here; times subject to change)

June 11, 2 p.m. CT: Mexico vs. South Africa

June 12, 8 p.m. CT: USA vs. Paraguay

June 19, 2 p.m. CT: USA vs. Australia

June 25, 9 p.m. CT: USA vs. Türkiye

July 14, 15, 18: Semifinals/Bronze Final

July 19, 2 p.m. CT: Final

Featured Entertainment and Activations (see full list here; details subject to change)

June 11: Kickoff Party, featuring DJs and food and drink specials

June 13: Pride Brunch, celebrating LGBTQ+ community voices

June 17: Juneteenth Makers Market, spotlighting local Black-owned businesses

June 18: Artist Merch Drop, featuring local artist Sentrock

June 26: Surprise Live Music Performance

June 27: Celsius Early Risers Rave, a high-energy morning of music, caffeine, and community

June 27: Artist Merch Drop, featuring local artist Louis De Guzman

June 28: Inside the Fire: Player & Coach Meet & Greet, going behind the scenes with Chicago Fire players and coaches

July 1: Surprise Live Music Performance

July 5: Café Bustelo Foosball Tournament, an action-packed, culturally inspired opportunity to win a grand prize

July 10: Artist Merch Drop, featuring local artist Runsy

July 19: Celsius Early Risers Rave, a high-energy morning of music, caffeine, and community

July 19: Closing Party, featuring DJs and the ultimate evening send-off to an unforgettable summer

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2026

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