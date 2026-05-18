Sporting KC Weekly

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After back-to-back wins, Sporting Kansas City will play the club's final match before the World Cup this weekend as the team hosts Red Bull New York at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday on Star Wars Night at Sporting Park.

The theme night includes a special ticket pack with a limited-edition shirt in addition to a Grogu bobblehead giveaway at the gates while supplies last. In addition, Sporting KC and AMC Theaters have teamed up for a Star Wars Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes which is available through Thursday and offers a chance to win SKCvNY tickets along with AMC movie passes, drink/popcorn vouchers, an exclusive popcorn tin and a souvenir cup,

Tickets for Saturday's showdown are available on SeatGeek and the cross-conference clash will be available to watch on Apple TV in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. All of the action will be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network, including No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District.

Kansas City's favorite teams are joining together to combat blood shortages with a We Bleed KC community blood drive at the Boulevard Beer Hall (2534 Madison Ave.) in Kansas City, Mo., until 7 p.m. CT tonight. Donors will receive a limited edition, co-branded t-shirt featuring the logs of the KC Current, KC Chiefs, KC Royals and Sporting KC in addition to a sweepstakes entry for a chance to win tickets and autographed memorabilia.

Sporting KC forward Stephen Afrifa is one of four candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday in Major League Soccer after scoring the game-winning goal in the club's 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Austin FC on Saturday. Fans can cast votes on X with the winner to be announced by MLS on Wednesday.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions this week for players interested in the club's Girls Academy Aspire (Monday and Tuesday at Central Bank Sporting Complex and Swope Soccer Village), National Academy League (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Central Bank Sporting Complex and Swope Soccer Village;) and MLS NEXT (Thursday at Swope Soccer Village) teams -- as well as the club's competitive teams in the East (Swope Soccer Village), North (Central Bank Sporting Complex) and West (Compass Minerals Sporting Fields) regions from Monday through Thursday -- to allow players from outside the club to experience the training environment while staff evaluates potential roster placement for the 2026-27 season. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Sporting Kansas City has won back-to-back matches and fans can tune in to 38 the Spot to watch full match replays of both victories this week as KMCI-TV will re-air last week's 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight before broadcasting Saturday's 2-1 win at Austin FC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Match replays are available throughout the 2026 season free over the air or via cable and satellite providers in the region.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Monday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Snoopy t-shirt and Americana pre-match jersey.

Sporting KC II midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga has joined the United States Under-15 Boys' National Team for the 2026 Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Varazdin, Croatia. The U.S. will play Korea Republic on Tuesday, Switzerland on Wednesday and Portugal on Friday with all three group stage matches kicking off at 4:30 a.m. CT.

Sporting Kansas City's Soccer Capital Summer will welcome fans from across the world to the Soccer Capital of America in June and July with a curated series of special fan engagement events and experiences, highlighted by watch parties, concerts and programming at Sporting Park. Beginning on Tuesday, fans can reserve free general admission tickets for entry on July 14, July 15, July 18 and July 19 as the World Cup concludes with the semifinals and medal matches. Third Eye Blind will perform at Sporting Park for a concert on July 18 while Coco & Breezy will take the stage on July 19.

Fan voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will close at 10:59 p.m. CT on Thursday with a total of 16 Sporting Kansas City players appearing on this year's MLS All-Star ballot. The MLS All-Stars will take on a team of All-Stars from LIGA MX at 7 p.m. CT on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Central Bank, which has launched a limited-edition Soccer Capital of America® debit card, is teaming up with Sporting Style for pop-up shops inside 11 different branches, including the Olathe (15892 S Ridgeview Rd.) branch on Friday, for fans to browse exclusive Soccer Capital of America® merchandise from jerseys and hats to scarves and collectibles. Visit SoccerCapitalKC.com for upcoming pop-up dates and locations.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign against Austin FC II at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available for only $10 via SeatGeek. Fans can stream the Frontier Division match-up live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Two Sporting City teams will compete at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup this weekend as the Round of 32 in the Academy bracket kicks off at the Salt Lake Regional Athletic Complex. The Sporting City U16's will play FC Bay Area Surf at 4:30 p.m. CT on Saturday while the U17's will take on Oaks FC at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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