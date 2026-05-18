Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 following the team's sixth shutout to fthe season in Saturday's 2-0 win against CF Montréal at Stade Saputo. Winger Philip Zinckernagel was also named to the Team of the Matchday bench.
Brady earns his second straight Team of the Matchday selection after appearing in the Best XI after Matchday 13. His fourth Team of the Matchday appearance of the season comes after earning his fifth win and fifth career shutout against CF Montréal. Brady recorded six saves against the bleu-blanc-noir in his 105th career match
Mbokazi joins Brady on the league-wide list after the Chicago Fire defense kept their sixth clean sheet of the season against CF Montréal. It's the second Team of the Matchday mention for the South Africa international after being selected to the bench following a goal-line save on Matchday 7.
The Team of the Matchday honor is Zinckernagel's 10th with the Fire overall, either on the Starting XI or the bench, and it comes after he registered his 11th and 12th goal contributions of the season when he scored his fifth goal of 2026 in the 14th minute. He followed up his tally with an assist, dishing the pass that Hugo Cuypers used to seal the scoreline in the 67th minute.
The MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 is as follows:
F: Tom Barlow (CIN), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
M: Gabriel Pec (LA), Guilherme (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Lionel Messi (MIA)
D: Juan Manuel Sanabria (RSL), Morrison Agyemang (CLT), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), David Schnegg (CLT), Jay Fortune (ATL), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), João Peglow (DC), Stephen Afrifa (SKC), Sam Sarver (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL)
The Men in Red return to the lakefront to play host to Toronto FC on Saturday, May 23, in the Club's last match before heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and the first match of the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.
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Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14
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