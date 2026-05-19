Chicago Fire FC Releases Short Film Celebrating Rising African Players and Global Soccer Impact

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Ahead of Africa Day on May 25 and a summer of global soccer, Chicago Fire FC today announced a short film featuring the Club's South African players, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane, as part of multi-week programming centered on soccer and African culture in Chicago.

The short film, "On the Rise: From South Africa to Chicago Fire," will premiere Friday, May 22, at an Africa Day Gala in partnership with Mayor Brandon Johnson and the City of Chicago that will bring together civic leaders and members of Chicago's Black and African communities.

Following its City of Chicago premiere, the film will also air on YouTube @chicagofire and in an upcoming episode of the Club's award-winning magazine-style series, "Inside the Fire," on Marquee Sports Network.

Produced by Black Arrow FC - a platform and creative studio at the intersection of football and Black culture - the feature spotlights the two South Africans' paths to the Fire and the impact of African culture in Chicago.

"This is a powerful moment, both for our team's South African players and for the communities that shape our Club," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicago Fire FC. "This short film reflects our commitment to global culture, honors our players' stories, and reinforces soccer as a platform to bring Chicagoans together."

"Chicago's rich culture is a result of the many backgrounds and heritages that make up what I call the 'Soul of Chicago,'" said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The Fire continues to demonstrate how sports can strengthen community, by authentically celebrating African culture for players and fans. I'm proud to support a project that spotlights this pride in our very own city."

"Mbokazi and Dithejane's stories are about more than just football - they reflect movement, identity, and how the game connects people across borders," said Aaron Dolores, Founder of Black Arrow. "Chicago is part of that story, and this project was about capturing that connection in a real way."

This summer, the Fire's Mbokazi is anticipated for selection on the South Africa national team, marking a significant moment for the player, the Club, and Fire supporters worldwide. When the world's largest sporting event begins on June 11, fans can watch South Africa in the opening match against Mexico at the Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess in the West Loop. For more information on the premier soccer fan zone and viewing experience this summer, fans can sign up for more details HERE.

For more updates, follow Chicago Fire on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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