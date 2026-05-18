LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) on Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park. The club will hold a media availability on Thursday, May 21, featuring Head Coach Greg Vanney and a select player to preview the match against Houston.

LA Galaxy x Culture Kings - Star Wars Merch Drop - Tuesday, April 19

On Tuesday, May 19 at 8 a.m. PT, ahead of Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park, the club will release a limited collection of Star Wars-themed merchandise in collaboration with Culture Kings at the LA Galaxy Team Store. The collection includes three T-shirts and one hoodie that combine the Galaxy's brand identity with elements inspired by the globally recognized Star Wars franchise. The launch highlights a crossover between sports, fashion, and entertainment. This release marks the LA Galaxy's second partnership with Culture Kings, a retailer known for its influence in the streetwear space and its focus on culturally driven collaborations.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo - Saturday, May 23

The LA Galaxy hold a 14-15-12 record in 41 regular-season matches against the Houston Dynamo, including a 7-5-8 mark at Dignity Health Sports Park. The teams have already met twice in 2025, with both matches ending in 1-1 draws. In those contests, Lucas Sanabria scored a stoppage-time equalizer in September in Houston, while Diego Fagúndez recorded a second-half equalizer in April in Los Angeles with the Galaxy playing shorthanded. Through the current season, Houston sits sixth in the Western Conference table with a 7-6-0 record, including a 2-4 mark on the road. The Galaxy trail by two points in the ninth spot with a 5-5-4 overall record and a 2-2-2 record at home. The deadline to apply for singlegame media credentials for the May 23 match is Wednesday, May 20. To apply, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/credentials.

MLS All-Star Game Voting

Online voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 21 at MLSsoccer.com/vote/. The match will feature MLS All-Stars versus LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (5 p.m. PT Apple TV). A total of 26 players will be selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, along with picks from Head Coach Dean Smith and Commissioner Don Garber, with 11 starters determined in a 4-3-3 fan ballot.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

To celebrate AAPI Month, the LA Galaxy are offering a sold-out, exclusive ticket package for Saturday's Japanese Heritage Night match against Houston. The package includes access to a postgame autograph session with Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane for 90 fans, along with an exclusive LA Galaxy Japanese Heritage Night scarf. Captain Tsubasa/Valuence Inc. will also host a pregame activation in SoccerFest on the concourse, engaging with fans and the local Japanese community. More than 300 members of the Japanese Business Association are expected to attend the match. Additionally, the LA Galaxy will host the Little Tokyo Service Center at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, May 21 for a behind-the-scenes tour followed by a soccer clinic.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.