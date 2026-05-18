LA Galaxy Weekly
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) on Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park. The club will hold a media availability on Thursday, May 21, featuring Head Coach Greg Vanney and a select player to preview the match against Houston.
LA Galaxy x Culture Kings - Star Wars Merch Drop - Tuesday, April 19
On Tuesday, May 19 at 8 a.m. PT, ahead of Star Wars Night at Dignity Health Sports Park, the club will release a limited collection of Star Wars-themed merchandise in collaboration with Culture Kings at the LA Galaxy Team Store. The collection includes three T-shirts and one hoodie that combine the Galaxy's brand identity with elements inspired by the globally recognized Star Wars franchise. The launch highlights a crossover between sports, fashion, and entertainment. This release marks the LA Galaxy's second partnership with Culture Kings, a retailer known for its influence in the streetwear space and its focus on culturally driven collaborations.
LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo - Saturday, May 23
The LA Galaxy hold a 14-15-12 record in 41 regular-season matches against the Houston Dynamo, including a 7-5-8 mark at Dignity Health Sports Park. The teams have already met twice in 2025, with both matches ending in 1-1 draws. In those contests, Lucas Sanabria scored a stoppage-time equalizer in September in Houston, while Diego Fagúndez recorded a second-half equalizer in April in Los Angeles with the Galaxy playing shorthanded. Through the current season, Houston sits sixth in the Western Conference table with a 7-6-0 record, including a 2-4 mark on the road. The Galaxy trail by two points in the ninth spot with a 5-5-4 overall record and a 2-2-2 record at home. The deadline to apply for singlegame media credentials for the May 23 match is Wednesday, May 20. To apply, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/credentials.
MLS All-Star Game Voting
Online voting for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 21 at MLSsoccer.com/vote/. The match will feature MLS All-Stars versus LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (5 p.m. PT Apple TV). A total of 26 players will be selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, along with picks from Head Coach Dean Smith and Commissioner Don Garber, with 11 starters determined in a 4-3-3 fan ballot.
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
To celebrate AAPI Month, the LA Galaxy are offering a sold-out, exclusive ticket package for Saturday's Japanese Heritage Night match against Houston. The package includes access to a postgame autograph session with Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane for 90 fans, along with an exclusive LA Galaxy Japanese Heritage Night scarf. Captain Tsubasa/Valuence Inc. will also host a pregame activation in SoccerFest on the concourse, engaging with fans and the local Japanese community. More than 300 members of the Japanese Business Association are expected to attend the match. Additionally, the LA Galaxy will host the Little Tokyo Service Center at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, May 21 for a behind-the-scenes tour followed by a soccer clinic.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026
- SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - San Diego FC
- Orlando City B's Home Match against Chattanooga FC Rescheduled to May 31 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- 'Caps wrap up road stretch, visit San Diego FC in final match ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ break - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Hosts Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Widmer Brothers Brewing Launch Timbers Pils - Portland Timbers
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 19, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Brazil Selects Columbia Park Training Facility as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Red Bull New York
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join World Cup Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Forward Hany Mukhtar Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 14 - MLS
- Defender Steven Moreira to Represent Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America - Columbus Crew SC
- San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex - San Diego FC
- Goalkeeper Chris Brady and Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Earn U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Berth with Midweek Match at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Duo Recognized with MLS Matchday 14 Team Selections - Real Salt Lake
- Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring Stoppage-Time Winner - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Tom Barlow Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, Forward Gabriel Pec Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 14 - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Defender Morrison Agyemang Named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 - Charlotte FC
- Boston 25 and New England Revolution Partner to Air Select MLS Match Replays in 2026 - New England Revolution
- Austin FC Parts Ways with Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell and Head Coach Nico Estévez - Austin FC
- Petar Musa Named to Croatia's National Team World Cup Roster - FC Dallas
- Nashville SC Extends MLS Unbeaten Streak to Seven with 3-2 Win over LAFC - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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