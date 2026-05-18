Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join World Cup Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment will join the FIFA World Cup 26™ festivities by hosting a series of special events across its world-class facilities - Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center.
Inter Miami CF's top-notch facilities will accommodate four nations preparing to compete in the world's biggest stage - Haiti, Turkey, Scotland and New Zealand.
Haiti to Play Two Matches Ahead of Much Anticipated World Cup Return
As Haiti prepares for its first World Cup appearance in 51 years, the Haitian National Team will play in front of South Florida passionate fútbol fan base, including the area's strong Haitian community, facing New Zealand on June 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale before taking part in the first-ever friendly at Nu Stadium in Miami against Peru on June 5.
Turkey Set for Historic Senior Clash Against Venezuela During First Visit to Club Facilities
The Turkish National Team will prepare for what's expected to be a hard-fought Group D featuring USA, Paraguay, and Australia, by facing Venezuela on June 6 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The match will see Turkey's biggest stars face La Vinotinto for the first time at the senior level.
Scotland Gears Up for Long-Awaited World Cup Appearance
The Scottish National Team will train at the Florida Blue Training Center from June 1-5 ahead of its first World Cup appearance in 28 years. The European side, who will be making their ninth appearance at a World Cup,was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.
World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León
Once the World Cup begins, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event named Lighter.
World Cup Merch Available at Inter Miami CF Team Store Locations
The official Inter Miami Team Stores located at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the Miami International Airport will carry World Cup adidas merchandise, Leo Messi-Argentina adidas home and away gear, special Funko Pop! of the world's best - such as Inter Miami CF's captain - and special drinkware, keychains and magnets of the upcoming global competition.
Additional events and fan activations will be announced in the coming weeks!
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