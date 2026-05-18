San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC), in collaboration with the Prebys Foundation and local community leaders, officially dedicated the new Willie Henderson Parks & Pitches project on Sunday, May 17. The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to enhance recreational access and facilitate play at Willie Henderson Sports Complex in Southeast San Diego, named after a resident who built ballfields for youth, and emphasizes the park's role as a vital, enduring space for family, youth development, health, and recreation.

The project, which transformed the dilapidated and underutilized outdoor basketball courts into a vibrant, multi-sport canvas for the community, is part of the Club's Parks & Pitches Initiative and is the second such completed court resurfacing project following the opening of courts at Colina Del Sol in City Heights in October of 2025.

The recently installed artwork, titled "Above the Clouds" was designed by local artist Isabel Garcia who grew up in the community. The artwork is intended to provide a splash of bright colors that would stand out against the colors found in the park and designed to invoke a feeling of wonder and fun while giving users the feeling as though they are above and in the clouds - elevating their experience in a visually fun way.

"This court is more than just a place to play; it is a hub for community connection and a testament to what we can achieve when we invest in our neighborhoods, create access to the game and support local creatives," said SDFC VP of Community Impact Joel Katz during the speaking program.

The dedication featured remarks from Emily Young, VP of Programs at the Prebys Foundation, and community advocates Dwayne and Armon Harvey, who have been instrumental in local revitalization efforts. The program highlighted the collaborative spirit required to bring the Parks & Pitches initiative to life at Willie Henderson, focusing on the long-term benefits for local youth and athletes.

"Willie Henderson Park is more than a soccer space - it's a community space," said Young. "Parks like this create room for connection, joy, wellness, and opportunity, especially for young people and families. At a moment when cities across the country are grappling with how to sustain public spaces and arts and culture investments, this park is a reminder that vibrant communities are built when philanthropy, civic leadership, and local partners come together around a shared vision for belonging and possibility."

Following the speaking program, the Harvey's and local youth athletes participated in a ceremonial "First Goal" to officially open the courts. The event concluded with open scrimmages, allowing neighborhood children to be the first to experience the new facility.

"This court collaboration curated by SDFC is proof that when community and organizations unite around a common vision, they can transform neighborhoods, empower families, inspire youth, and create a legacy that lasts for generations," said Armon Harvey.







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