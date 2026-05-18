Houston Dynamo FC Look to Earn U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Berth with Midweek Match at St. Louis CITY SC

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC continue their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Tuesday, May 19, traveling for a quarterfinal match versus fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC for what will be Houston's fourth match in a 10-day stretch.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Energizer Park, and fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network.

If the Dynamo advance, they would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at Shell Energy Stadium) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in on September 15 or 16.

The Dynamo advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals after defeating USL Championship side Louisville City FC 2-1 in extra time in Houston on April 29. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from defender Erik Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from Dynamo midfielder Héctor Herrera. Both Herrera and Sviatchenko were named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for their efforts.

St. Louis advanced to their first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal after defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on the road at SeatGeek Stadium on April 29. All three goals came in the second half, as a goal from each of Tomas Totland and Eduard Löwen sealed the comeback victory for CITY.

Notably, the champion of this 111th U.S. Open Cup will earn a berth into the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1 at Chase Stadium (previously DRV PNK Stadium). Houston's goal scorers that night were former Dynamo players Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi. Notably, the team never trailed in a match during its championship campaign.

The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.

Notably, head coach Ben Olsen, who joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2023 season, became the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams, after also lifting the trophy as a player (2008) and head coach (2013) with D.C. United. Assistant coach Ezra Hendrickson, who joined Olsen's first team coaching staff in March 2026, also won a cup title as a player (2001) with LA Galaxy and four cup titles as an assistant coach (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2014) with Seattle Sounders FC.

Additionally, four players (Artur, Herrera, Aliyu Ibrahim and Sviatchenko) on this year's Dynamo roster were part of the squad that lifted the 2023 Open Cup trophy. Players who also won a cup title and were not part of Houston's 2023 championship team include attacker Mateusz Bogusz (2024 with LAFC) and defender Antônio Carlos (2022 with Orlando City SC).

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

In MLS play, the Dynamo are coming off another thrilling stoppage-time victory at Shell Energy Stadium, as attacker Guilherme's 96th-minute goal secured Houston's 1-0 victory over conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Guilherme now has 12 goal contributions this season, as the Dynamo have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions and secured their place inside the Western Conference playoff line ahead of the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break. The Brazilian attacker also earned his fourth MLS Team of the Matchday selection for his performance on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer kicked off the All-Star voting process for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., which includes participation by fans, players and media. Fan voting is now open and closes at 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21. Houston Dynamo FC fans can vote HERE, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Several Dynamo players have had standout performances to start the 2026 campaign. Guilherme leads the team with 12 goal contributions, including six goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists. After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn's magical left foot is heating up. Former Dynamo captain and Mexican international Herrera has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Houston's final match before the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break will be on Saturday, May 23, as the Dynamo travel to face the LA Galaxy, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.