Houston Dynamo FC Beat Conference-Leading Vancouver Whitecaps with Stoppage-Time Winner

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned another thrilling stoppage-time win tonight, as attacker Guilherme's 96th -minute goal secured Houston's 1-0 victory over conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The breakthrough finally came in the sixth minute of a scheduled seven in second half stoppage time. Guilherme played a short corner to captain Artur, who quickly one-timed back to the Brazilian attacker. Guilherme then cut into the box, and fired on his right foot, deflecting off the Vancouver goalkeeper and into the net for the decisive goal and all three points.

Guilherme now has 12 goal contributions this season, as the Dynamo have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions. Through Thursday, May 21, fans can now vote to send their favorite Dynamo players to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C.

There was an extended stoppage in the first half when midfielder Diadié Samassékou went down with an injury after a midair collision in the penalty box. Samassékou was alert before leaving the pitch in an ambulance and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Houston managed the match's first shot on target in the 39th minute as a Dynamo break ended with the ball of the feet of Guilherme, who curled a low shot that forced a diving save from goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz managed a quick-turn, dipping strike in the 43rd minute, but Takaoka managed to corral the ball into his chest.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the first half stoppage time when Mathias Laborda ran onto a ball at the edge of the box, but the veteran shot stopper easily quelled the danger for his first of three saves on the night.

In the 64th minute, Vancouver would be reduced to 10 men. A terrific ball played down the left side found a streaking Bogusz that forced Takaoka came off his line and out of the box to take down the Polish midfielder, earning a red card.

The Dynamo will next travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.

Houston earned a place in the Quarterfinals with a 2-1 comeback victory over USL Championship side Louisville City FC last month. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from defender Erik Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from Herrera. Notably, Sviatchenko and Herrera were both named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round.

The Dynamo have won two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when they defeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in Houston.

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Houston Dynamo FC (7-0-6, 21 pts.) 1-0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-2-2, 29 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 13

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 20,114

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0 1 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

0 0 0

HOU: Guilherme 7 (Artur 1) 90+6'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Antônio Carlos, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade; Artur (C), Diadié Samassékou (Agustín Bouzat 34'), Jack McGlynn (Héctor Herrera 85'), Mateusz Bogusz (Ondøej Lingr 84'), Guilherme; Ezequiel Ponce

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich, Franco Negri, Aliyu Ibrahim, Erik Sviatchenko

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Tate Johnson (Isaac Boahmer 67'), Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Edier Ocampo (Ranko Veselinovic 77'); Oliver Larraz (Andres Cubas 40'), Sebastian Berhalter, Kenji Cabrera (Mihail Gherasimencov 67'), Thomas Müller (Aziel Jackson 77'), Jeevan Badwal (Rayan Elloumi 85'); Brain White

Unused substitutes: Cheikh Sabaly, Bruno Caicedo, Liam MacKenzie

DISCIPLINE:

VAN: Kenji Cabrera (caution; foul) 11'

VAN: Tate Johnson (caution; foul) 45+12'

VAN: Edier Ocampo (caution; foul) 48'

HOU: Agustin Resch (caution; foul) 54'

VAN: Andres Cubas (caution; foul) 62'

VAN: Yohei Takaoka (ejection; foul) 64'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant: Corey Parker

Assistant: Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Weather: 82 degrees, mostly cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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