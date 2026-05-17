Hudson River Derby Ends in a Deadlock

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC battled back to earn a point against Red Bull New York in the Hudson River Derby. Jorge Ruvalcaba gave the hosts a first-half lead before Andrés Perea's header leveled things up. The visitors pushed hard for a winner late on, with Malachi Jones and Nicolás Fernández Mercau both going close.

Match Recap

New York City FC renewed their rivalry with Red Bull New York on Saturday night in Harrison, New Jersey.

Both sides came into the game fresh off back-to-back victories and sat level on points in the Eastern Conference, with only goal difference separating the two teams.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen named an unchanged side from the one that overcame Charlotte FC 1-0 on the road midweek as he chased a repeat of the 3-1 U.S. Open Cup win against the Red Bulls in late April.

The game began at a frenetic pace as both teams tried to make an early mark.

In the 8th minute, Emil Forsberg found space inside the area and fired a low shot at goal that Thiago Martins stabbed behind for a corner.

The Red Bulls' next chance came via a set piece seven minutes later, with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty firing high and wide from range.

A feisty tone bubbled over in the 24th minute after a coming together between Agustín Ojeda and Marshall-Rutty initiated a mass confrontation. After things settled down, bookings were handed out to Marshall-Rutty and Raul Gustavo.

New York City FC's first look at goal arrived minutes later after Keaton Parks' blocked shot was followed up by an effort from Nicolás Fernández Mercau. Unfortunately, the strike took a deflection and looped safely into the arms of Ethan Horvath.

Matt Freese was then called into action just after the half-hour mark to deny Ronald Donkor with a brilliant smothering save after the midfielder's run into the box was picked out by Forsberg.

Jansen was forced into a first-half substitution after Maxi Moralez picked up an injury. Replacing him in midfield was Andrés Perea.

The deadlock was broken just before halftime after a low cross from Cade Cowell was bundled across the line by Jorge Ruvalcaba.

New York City FC made a second change at the start of the second half as Malachi Jones replaced Hannes Wolf.

Jones wasted no time getting involved, getting a shot away just minutes after coming on. Unfortunately, he could not keep his effort on target.

A quick free kick from the Red Bulls allowed Justin Che to play Cowell in down the left. He drove toward goal and drew a good low save from Freese before it was eventually scrambled behind for a corner.

New York City FC weathered the pressure before finding an equalizer in the 52nd minute from a set piece when Fernández Mercau delivered a dangerous in-swinging free kick from the right and Perea flicked it into the bottom corner.

New York City FC threatened again soon after as Perea raced onto a well-weighted pass down the right. His ball across goal caused problems for Horvath, who spilled the attempt and allowed Jones a sight of goal, only for Che to clear his effort off the line.

A third New York City FC change of the night arrived in the 59th minute, Jonny Shore replacing Keaton Parks in midfield.

The game opened up after Perea's equalizer, with New York City FC's pace in attack consistently troubling the Red Bulls in behind.

In the 65th minute, Jones timed his run through the middle perfectly to get in on goal, only to be denied by a strong save from Ethan Horvath.

New York City FC came within inches of taking the lead in the 73rd minute in remarkably similar fashion to their equalizer. Fernández Mercau again delivered a dangerous in-swinging free kick from the right, but this time the ball struck the far post before being turned behind for a corner.

The Red Bulls threatened from a set piece of their own moments later, with Adri Mehmeti's effort skimming the top of the crossbar from close range.

In the 81st minute, a brilliant driving run from Nico Cavallo saw him pull the ball back to Jones, only for his volleyed effort to fly wide of the near post.

The substitutes continued to make an impact for the Pigeons, and after playing it from back to front, they created an overload for Ojeda on the left. He cut inside onto his right foot but flashed his shot the wrong side of the post.

Freese was still being kept busy at the other end of the pitch, and in the 89th minute, he did well to hold on to a Julian Hall shot from a tight angle.

New York City FC's final changes of the night saw Arnau Farnós and Seymour Reid replace Fernández Mercau and Ojeda.

In the final moments of stoppage time, a run into the channel from Reid allowed him to pull it back to Jones, but he could not generate the power needed to beat Horvath.

That proved to be the final notable act of the evening as both teams were forced to settle for a point in the Hudson River Derby.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a U.S. Open Cup quarter-final against Columbus Crew on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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