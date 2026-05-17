Whitecaps' Unbeaten Streak Ends in Houston Showdown
Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
HOUSTON, TX - A topsy-turvy match saw Vancouver Whitecaps FC suffer only their second MLS loss of the season, and their first on the road, as they fell 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The 'Caps (9W-1L-2D, 29 points) had their unbeaten streak snapped after seven matches.
Only 10 seconds had elapsed when Whitecaps FC defender Édier Ocampo's looping crack off the woodwork put Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on notice.
Just past the quarter of an hour mark, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter almost connected for his fourth goal in the past three matches, however it deflected off of Brian White, and the flag went up for offside.
A lengthy delay occurred after Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon collided with Houston midfielder Diadié Samassékou for a header. Samassékou was taken off the field in an ambulance - the stoppage led to 14 minutes of first-half added time.
Once play resumed, White sprinted down the left wing into open space. His sublime diagonal cross skipped directly to Müller - the captain's sly one-touch set up the oncoming Berhalter - but the ball streaked over the crossbar.
At the other end, Whitecaps FC 'keeper Yohei Takaoka leapt into action - he sprawled to expertly deny Houston forward Guilherme's blast from the top of the box. Deep in added time, Guilherme laid off for Agustín Bouzat - Takaoka sprung to his left to punch the dangerous dribbler wide.
In the 64th minute, Takaoka ran out to challenge oncoming forward Mateusz Bogusz. Referee Ismail Elfath deemed the challenge worthy of a red card. Backup goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer came on for his first MLS appearance since October of 2024.
With the final whistle looming, Guilherme struck a shot from the top of the box that deflected in past Boehmer's outstretched glove at the death.
Whitecaps FC will play their final match before the break next Saturday, May 23 on the road against San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. PT, live on Apple TV and on 730 CKNW radio and CKNW.com. Check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.
With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1, the upper bowl has now been opened for the playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Attendance: 20,114
Scoring Summary
90+6' - HOU - Guilherme (Artur)
Statistics
Possession: HOU 52.5% - VAN 47.5%
Shots: HOU 14 - VAN 9
Shots on Goal: HOU 7 - VAN 3
Saves: HOU 3 - VAN 6
Fouls: HOU 16 - VAN 13
Offsides: HOU 1 - VAN 2
Corners: HOU 4 - VAN 3
Cautions
11' - VAN - Kenji Cabrera
45+11' - VAN - Tate Johnson
48' - VAN - Édier Ocampo
54' - HOU - Agustin Resch
62' - VAN - Andrés Cubas
Ejection
64' - VAN - Yohei Takaoka
Houston Dynamo FC
31.Jonathan Bond; 34.Agustin Resch, 6.Artur, 3.Antônio Carlos; 11.Lawrence Ennali, 18.Diadié Samassékou (30.Agustín Bouzat 34'), 8.Jack McGlynn (16.Héctor Herrera 85'), 36.Felipe Andrade; 20.Guilherme, 19.Mateusz Bogusz (9.Ondřej Lingr 84'); 10.Ezequiel Ponce
Substitutes not used
26.Blake Gillingham, 14.Duane Holmes, 17.Nick Markanich, 21.Franco Negri, 24.Ibrahim Aliyu, 28.Erik Sviatchenko
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (4.Ranko Veselinović 77'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson (32.Isaac Boehmer 67'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 8.Oliver Larraz (20.Andrés Cubas 40'); 59.Jeevan Badwal (19.Rayan Elloumi 85'), 13.Thomas Müller © (22.AZ 77'), 17.Kenji Cabrera (29.Mihail Gherasimencov 67'); 24.Brian White
Substitutes not used
7.Cheikh Sabaly, 14.Bruno Caicedo, 97.Liam Mackenzie
- whitecapsfc.com -
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