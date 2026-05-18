Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment will join the FIFA World Cup 26™ festivities by hosting a series of special events across its world-class facilities - Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center.

Inter Miami CF's world-class facilities will host four nations preparing to compete on football's biggest stage - Haiti, Turkey, Scotland and New Zealand. Additionally, the national teams of two of South Florida's most prominent communities - Peru and Venezuela - will play international friendlies at the Club's venues, while two-time Grammy winner and official World Cup song performer Carín León will keep the festivities alive during the historic first-ever concert at Nu Stadium. Fans will also be able to immerse themselves in the global celebration through special FIFA World Cup 26™ merchandise available at official Inter Miami CF Team Store locations.

Check out all the details below!

Haiti to Play Two Matches Ahead of Much Anticipated FIFA World Cup Return

As Haiti prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 51 years, the Haitian National Team will play in front of South Florida passionate fútbol fan base, including the area's strong Haitian community, facing New Zealand on June 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale before taking part in the first-ever friendly at Nu Stadium in Miami against Peru on June 5.

Turkey Set for Historic Senior Clash Against Venezuela During First Visit to Club Facilities

The Turkish National Team will prepare for what's expected to be a hard-fought Group D featuring USA, Paraguay, and Australia, by facing Venezuela on June 6 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The match will see Turkey's biggest stars face La Vinotinto for the first time at the senior level.

Scotland Gears Up for Long-Awaited FIFA World Cup Appearance

The Scottish National Team will train at the Florida Blue Training Center from June 1-5 ahead of its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 28 years. The European side, who will be making their ninth appearance at a World Cup,was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.

World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León

Once the FIFA World Cup begins, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event named Lighter.

FIFA World Cup Merch Available at Inter Miami CF Team Store Locations

The official Inter Miami Team Stores located at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the Miami International Airport will carry FIFA World Cup adidas merchandise, Leo Messi-Argentina adidas home and away gear, special Funko Pop! of the world's best - such as Inter Miami CF's captain - and special drinkware, keychains and magnets of the upcoming global competition.

Additional events and fan activations will be announced in the coming weeks!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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