Timbers Kick-Off Soccer Celebration on Friday, June 12 at Pioneer Courthouse Square

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







Portland Mayor Keith Wilson will join Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis at Pioneer Courthouse Square on June 12, to kick-off the Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration event.

Mayor Wilson and Heather Davis will commemorate the soccer-packed weekend at approximately 11:30 a.m., at Pioneer Courthouse Square, ahead of Canada's opening match versus Bosnia and Herzegovina (12 p.m.). Both will be available to the media after opening remarks. Please reach out to vgallardo-molina@timbers.com to RSVP.

Free to attend and welcoming of all ages, the Soccer Celebration event will be live starting Friday, June 12, through Monday, June 15. With supporting partners adidas and McDonald's, the Soccer Celebration will feature meet and greet opportunities with select Timbers players, interactive activities, local food carts, merchandise stands, giveaways and live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, as well as The Casamigos Club (21+), a dedicated space for alcoholic beverage purchases, presented by Casamigos.

Fans are encouraged to stop by and enjoy the many free activations including an on-site Mini Pitch for open play and soccer tennis, an EA FC 26 Tournament, family-friendly activities, special performances and more, including The McDonald's Fan Zone featuring appearances from Grimace and Ronald McDonald's charities.

All times are Pacific. For more information, please visit https://www.timbers.com/soccercelebration.







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