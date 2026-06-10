D.C. United Waives Defender Aaron Herrera

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced today that it has waived defender Aaron Herrera, who was under contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Herrera joined the Black-and-Red in December 2023 from CF Montréal. He made 69 total appearances for D.C. United across three seasons, scoring one goal and recording eight assists across all competitions. The Guatemalan was named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team in his first season with the club and has earned 27 caps for the Guatemalan national team.







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