Chicago Fire FC Extends Partnership with Wintrust as Cornerstone and Banking Partner

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced an expanded long-term partnership with Wintrust, reinforcing the bank's role in supporting the Club and Chicago through current activations and fan engagement, and as the first Cornerstone Partner of the Club's new stadium, McDonald's Park, which will open in 2028.

This agreement positions Wintrust at the center of connecting with fans through community programming, matchday activations, and exclusive customer benefits. In addition to their stadium and community presence, Wintrust serves as a lender for the stadium.

As part of the opening of McDonald's Park in 2028, Wintrust will serve as a Cornerstone Partner of the Club, as well as the Fire's official Banking Partner, with a presence across an annual Theme Night, fan-focused stadium activations, and expanded cardholder benefits.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Wintrust, a brand that shares our commitment to Chicago, our fans, and our community," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations at Chicago Fire FC. "As we build momentum into the Club's next era, this partnership will continue to lay the foundation for even greater impact in the years ahead."

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Chicago Fire FC and support an organization that is building energy for the future of our city," said Amy Yuhn at Wintrust. "Our commitment goes beyond banking - through financial wellness, education, and community resources, this partnership creates meaningful value for Fire fans and Chicagoans."

Wintrust and the Fire began their partnership in 2022 with a shared commitment to make soccer accessible for the Chicago community. In their expanded partnership, Wintrust will remain a Supporting Partner of the P.L.A.Y.S. Program, which includes a series of Financial Literacy Nights for families in the Club's youth program. In addition to in-season engagement, the partnership will continue to feature a co-branded Chicago Fire debit card offering perks across ticketing, retail, and stadium hospitality. For the current 2026 season, Wintrust will support the Fire's Homecoming Red Out Theme Night on July 16, when the Men In Red return from a six-week international break to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. As part of the Homecoming Red Out Theme Night, 5,000 fans will receive a foam finger giveaway.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).

For more information on Wintrust, visit wintrust.com or follow Wintrust on LinkedIn, Instagram (@wintrust), and Facebook at facebook.com/wintrust.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026

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