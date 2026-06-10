New York City FC Defender Strahinja Tanasijević Departs the Club

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced that Defender Strahinja Tanasijević has departed the Club.

Tanasijević joined the 'Boys in Blue' in February of 2024 and has made 43 appearances across all competitions.

"We would like to thank Tana for the commitment and professionalism shown throughout his time with the Club," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "This move provides an opportunity for Tana to pursue the next step in his career while also giving the Club additional roster flexibility. We wish Tana and his family all the best moving forward."

Everyone at New York City thanks Strahinja for his contributions to the Club.

Transaction: Defender Strahinja Tanasijević departs New York City FC.







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