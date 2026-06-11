Soccer Celebration Announces 20,000 RSVPs for Tomorrow's FIFA World Cup™ Opening Watch Party at San Jose's San Pedro Square Market

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - More than 20,000 fans have submitted RSVPs for tomorrow's first day of Soccer Celebration at San Pedro Square Market in downtown San Jose to kick off the Bay Area's biggest month-long watch party for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Soccer Celebration, hosted by the San Jose Earthquakes in conjunction with the City of San José, the San José Sports Authority and the Bay Area Host Committee, commences with the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa at 12 p.m. PT. San Pedro Square Market will be the only official watch party location offering fans free admission for all 104 games. The extravaganza will feature multiple viewing screens-the largest of them being nearly 500 square feet-along with dynamic soccer activities, a vibrant fan atmosphere with pre-match festivities and opportunities to honor the sport during a momentous summer of soccer. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, allow extra travel time and consider public transportation.

The start of the celebration will feature a special Opening Weekend, presented by the Bay Area Host Committee and the San Jose Sports Authority, that will commence with the kickoff of the first match on June 11. From that moment all the way through the final match on July 19, the Earthquakes will transform the iconic open-air San Pedro Square Market and surrounding streets into a month-long soccer festival.

By combining the Earthquakes' deep soccer roots and the City of San José's vibrant downtown culture, this collaboration is slated to capture the passion for soccer among die-hard supporters, casual fans and families alike as the world comes together through the global game.

Key Highlights of Soccer Celebration at San Pedro Market Square in Downtown San Jose:

All 104 Matches, No Cover Charge: Every single match of the tournament will be broadcast live across multiple large screens throughout San Pedro Square Market and the surrounding streets-the largest of them being nearly 500 square feet. Admission is completely free with RSVP.

Quakes & SJ26 Activations: The Earthquakes and SJ26 will host interactive fan zones, exclusive merchandise giveaways, appearances by Quakes mascot Q, meet-and-greets with soccer legends and an exclusive merchandise line of items only available at Soccer Celebration.

A Taste of the Tournament: Fans can taste the world while they watch. San Pedro Square Market's diverse culinary vendors will offer specialized, World Cup-themed menu items and drink specials representing the participating nations.

Entertainment Zone: Fans will be allowed to buy and consume "to-go" alcoholic beverages in designated areas outdoors.

Family-Friendly Soccer Village: Matches will also feature dedicated youth zones, face painting, soccer activations, interactive games and giveaways.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.