International Duty Roundup: Recapping the June International Window

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Over the past days, eight Inter Miami CF players were in action on the international stage, representing their respective national teams in preparation matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Below, let's take a look at our players' performances in the latest international window.

Leo Messi and Rodrigo De Paul - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul joined Argentina for its final preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

La Albiceleste first earned a 2-0 victory over Honduras at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, with De Paul entering as a halftime substitute while Messi remained an unused substitute. Argentina then capped off the window with a 3-0 win over Iceland at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Messi converted a penalty in the 72nd minute for his 117th career goal with Argentina, becoming the oldest player to score for La Albiceleste, while De Paul provided the assist for Argentina's third and final goal of the evening.

Argentina will open its World Cup campaign in Group J on Tuesday, June 16, facing Algeria at 9 p.m. ET.

Dayne St. Clair - Canada

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Canada concluded their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a pair of friendlies.

St. Clair entered as a halftime substitute and helped keep a clean sheet in Canada's 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. He then remained an unused substitute in Canada's 1-1 draw against Ireland.

One of the tournament's three host nations, Canada will begin Group B play on Friday, June 12, against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3 p.m. ET.

Telasco Segovia - Venezuela

Midfielder Telasco Segovia featured in two friendlies for Venezuela during the international window.

La Vinotinto first faced Turkey at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with Segovia providing the assist on Venezuela's lone goal in a 2-1 defeat. He then earned a place in the starting lineup against Iraq at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, and once again registered an assist, helping Venezuela secure a 2-0 victory.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Homegrown midfielder David Ruiz joined Honduras for its international friendly against Argentina, facing Inter Miami teammates Messi and De Paul.

Ruiz entered in the 62nd minute as Honduras fell 2-0 to the reigning world champions.

Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter - United States U-19

Academy products Santiago Morales and Daniel Pinter joined the United States U-19 Men's National Team for a training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia, as preparations continue for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship.

The U.S. U-19s defeated Japan U-19 by a 5-2 scoreline during the camp.

Alexander Shaw - United States U-18

After receiving his first-ever international call-up in March, Academy product Alexander Shaw earned another opportunity with the United States U-18 Men's National Team.

The U.S. U-18s fell 2-0 to Sweden U-18 before rebounding with a 2-0 victory over Qatar U-18, with Shaw featuring in the starting lineup.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 10, 2026

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