D.C. United Agrees to Terms with Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC for the Permanent Transfer of Goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong

Published on June 4, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has agreed to terms with Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC of the K League 2, who have chosen to exercise their permanent transfer for goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong following his loan move in January 2026.

The Black-and-Red first signed Joon Hong from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the South Korean first division on January 9, 2025. The goalkeeper went on to make 11 appearances across all competitions for D.C. United in 2025, recording 23 saves, two clean sheets, and over 1,049 minutes played in his debut season.

"The club would like to thank Kim for the season he spent in Black-and-Red," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "We wish him all the best with the Bluewings."

Joon Hong was loaned to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in January and thus far has made 12 appearances in the K League 2, recording six clean sheets in 1,080 minutes played.

Transaction: D.C. United agrees to terms with Suwon Samsung Bluewings FC for the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 4, 2026

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