D.C. United Draw, 4-4, against CF Montréal at Audi Field

Published on May 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United drew 4-4 against CF Montréal at Audi Field, with CF Montréal rescuing a point after two stoppage-time goals. The Black-and-Red went into halftime leading 2-1, with forward Louis Munteanu opening the scoring in the ninth minute, heading in a rebound off a shot from midfielder Brandon Servania. Midfielder Jared Stroud doubled the Black-and-Red's lead when he found a loose ball in the box and his shot deflected slightly and went into the bottom-left corner, earning him his first goal of the season. CF Montréal answered when forward Prince Owusu's left-footed effort found the bottom-right corner in the 45,+1, minute. Forward Tai Baribo scored his eighth goal of the year for the D.C. United in the 51st minute, converting a penalty drawn by Munteanu. Owusu found his second of the game on a half-volley from inside the box in the 61st minute. Defender Lucas Bartlett headed home D.C. United's fourth goal of the game on a corner kick delivered by defender Keisuke Kurokawa. Owusu scored his third goal of the game from a penalty kick in the 94th minute. Forward Gennadiy Synchuk would find the fourth for CF Montréal, equalizing in the 96th minute. The Black-and-Red now sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points and a 4-5-6 record ahead of the World Cup Break.

Player Notes

Forward Louis Munteanu scored his fifth goal of the season in the 9th minute; Munteanu had 100% shot accuracy with two shots on target for D.C. United in 89 minutes played.

Forward Tai Baribo scored his eighth goal of the season, converting a penalty in the 51st minute; Baribo had six touches in the oppositions box in 67 minutes played.

Midfielder Jared Stroud scored for the Black-and-Red in the 28th minute; Stroud scored his first goal for D.C. United since July 26, 2024 against Atlanta United.

Captain Lucas Bartlett scored a header in the 87th minute off a corner; Bartlett had 16 defensive contributions and nine clearances for the Black-and-Red in 90 minutes played.

#DCvMTL

The Black-and-Red is 10-10-12 against CF Montréal all-time in regular season matchups.

The Black-and-Red is 6-6-4 against CF Montréal at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-3-2 at home in the 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti (Conner Antley 78'), Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, João Peglow, Jared Stroud (Nikola Markovic 67'), Tai Baribo (Jackson Hopskins 67'), Louis Munteanu (Hosei Kijima 90+9')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Jordan Farr, Jacob Murrell

Head Coach: René Weiler

CF Montreal Lineup: Thomas Gillier, Brayan Vera, Luca Petrasso, Efrain Morales, Dawid Bugaj (Dagur Thorhallsson 46'), Matty Longstaff, Victor Loturi, Olger Escobar (Daniel Rios 46'), Noah Streit (Hennadii Synchuk 67'), Prince Owusu, Wikelman Carmona

Unused Substitutes: Sebastian Breza, Jalen Neal, Brandan Craig, Samuel Piette, Kwado Opoku, Frankie Amaya

Head Coach: Philippe Eullaffroy

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.