D.C. United Loans Goalkeeper Jordan Farr to Loudoun United FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has loaned goalkeeper Jordan Farr to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. The club has the ability to recall Farr at any point during the season

Farr joined D.C. United in January 2025 from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL and made four appearances across all competitions for the Black-and-Red, all coming in 2025.

In his lone appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the Black-and-Red, Farr came into the game late in extra time and saved four penalties against Charlotte FC, helping D.C. United advance into the quarterfinals of the competition.

The 31-year-old previously won 2022 USL Goalkeeper of the Year with San Antonio FC and kept 15 clean sheets on the year, tying the league's single-season clean sheet record.

Transaction: D.C. United has loaned Goalkeeper Jordan Farr to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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