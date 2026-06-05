Sebastian Berhalter Voted to MLS All-Star First XI

Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Sebastian Berhalter continues to shine amongst the stars.

Major League Soccer (MLS) announced on Friday that Berhalter has been voted into the 2026 MLS All-Star First XI, marking his second straight season where he has been named as an MLS All-Star.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, North Carolina, will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (5 p.m. PT) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime First XI:

Goalkeeper (1): Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

Left Back (1): Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Center Backs (2): Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Right Back (1): Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Defensive Midfielder (1): Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Attacking Midfielders (2): Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards (3): Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Berhalter is in the midst of another incredible year in 2026, following a breakthrough season last year where he made his MLS All-Star debut and was named to the MLS Best XI. The 25-year-old has started in all but one MLS game so far this season and has already registered 13 goal contributions, with six goals and seven assists. His six goals are an MLS career high and ranks him third for most goals by a midfielder, while is seven assists ties him for sixth most across the league.

Outside of goal contributions, Berhalter ranks in the top 10 in at least five other major statistical categories, including corner kicks (67, first in MLS), crosses (29, second in MLS), big chances created (11, tied for third in MLS), total chances created (36, sixth in MLS), and key passes (37, tied for seventh in MLS). His performances have seen him receive league-wide recognition throughout the first 15 Matchdays, being name to the MLS Team of the Matchday six times. His most recent nod came after registering his second-ever career brace on May 13 at FC Dallas, becoming the first Whitecaps FC player to produce a goal or an assist in nine of the opening 12 MLS matches in a season.

The American international recently achieved a childhood dream of being called up to his country for the FIFA World Cup, being named in May to the United State's final 26-man roster. Berhalter is one of five MLS All-Star First XI selections to be representing their home country in the tournament, including United States international teammate Tim Ream, Son Heung-Min (South Korea), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa), and Leo Messi (Argentina).

All-Star voting ran from May 13 to 21, allowing players, fans, and media the opportunity to vote for the first 11 of the 26-man All-Star roster. Out of the remaining 15 spots, 13 will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of host club, Charlotte FC and two will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. The final roster will be announced at a later date.

As a club, Whitecaps FC have followed their own breakout 2025 season with an even better start to 2026, attaining a club-best 10W-2L-2D record for 32 points after 14 matches played, which leads the Western Conference. The 'Caps are also second in the Supporters' Shield Standings, trailing by just one point to leaders Nashville SC.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC return to action on Wednesday, July 8 at Swangard Stadium for the first of a two-legged TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal. The team will face Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT. The second leg of the quarterfinals will take place on Monday, July 13 at ATCO Field in Calgary, Alberta.

The 'Caps will be back at BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a Western Conference semifinal rematch against Los Angeles FC. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the upper bowl is open for this highly-anticipated encounter, with tickets available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

Following that match, the Blue and White will begin their chase for another international trophy, starting their run in Leagues Cup. The 'Caps host Atlante FC on Tuesday, August 4 at BC Place, and FC Juarez on Friday, August 7. For all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 5, 2026

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